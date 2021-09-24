Sports
Jerry Reinsdorf was always all in on White Sox rebuild, which is paying off
Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was disappointed when the White Sox settled for a wildcard berth last season when their game window finally opened after a painful but necessary rebuild.
Through an Arctic reporter Thursday, Reinsdorf spoke to the Chicago media for the first time in years after the Sox took the AL Central with a win over the Indians in Game 1 of a split doubleheader in Cleveland.
First, there’s a myth that they had to talk to me about it, he said of the rebuild orchestrated by CEO Rick Hahn and Vice President Ken Williams. I wanted to do it as much as they wanted to. It was an easy decision because we would end up in mediocrity, and that’s no fun. It was painful to watch the team lose [95 games in 2017 and 100 in 2018]But I always knew we had a plan and we were working on our plan and eventually the plan would work.
The plan is to win multiple titles, Reinsdorf said. It won’t be easy.
The real plan is that we want to be competitive year after year, Reinsdorf said. It is very difficult to win one title, let alone multiple titles. I just want us to play meaningful games every October.
Reinsdorf was criticized for hiring 76-year-old manager Tony La Russa, his friend who fired then-GM Ken Harrelson in 1986 after losing to the Athletics in a wildcard series last season.
But Reinsdorf said La Russas’s pitcher treatment donation is what the Sox needed.
I definitely felt he was the best man for the job, Reinsdorf said. I’ve never had any doubts in my mind. It wasn’t like I hadn’t seen him in 10 years. I saw him, I spoke to him. I knew what he had left behind. What I wanted was someone who I felt could really handle the pitchers and relate to the players, and I knew Tony could do it.
To which shortstop Tim Anderson reaffirmed Thursday, calling La Russa a great guy.
I’m just happy with the way he’s handled everything and the way he just comes in and is part of the family, Anderson said.
Reinsdorf stayed close to La Russa and knew he was missing the competition.
It killed him to sit in the stands or watch the game in a suite, Reinsdorf said. So I went to Rick and Kenny and told us to go after this man.
Reinsdorf, 85, remains passionate about baseball, his first love. He has one World Series title (2005), six NBA titles to go as chairman of the Bulls, and is eager to get another. Afterwards, he congratulated players and staff in the visitors’ clubhouse.
It’s always a great feeling when you win something, he said.
This is all about fans and everyone who belongs to the organization. But first and foremost it’s about the fans and the fact that we can win this championship means a lot. But now there’s a bigger prize and we hope we can take it home with us.
Our fans are probably the most knowledgeable fans in baseball. Much more informed than the fans of some other teams in the other league.
Every team in the playoffs has a shot at winning the World Series, Reinsdorf said, and Sox fans deserve to have their patience rewarded with another one.
In a short series, anything can happen, he said. I don’t see why we can’t go all the way, but if we don’t, I wouldn’t be surprised either.
