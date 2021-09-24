Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee discuss next season | The Macleay Argus





sports, local sports, Macleay Valley Cricket Association After six years away from the role, Mark Smee is back in the post of president of the Macleay Valley Cricket Association as the veteran cricketer plans another busy season. In addition to his presidential role, Smee will serve as treasurer to Macleay’s representation on the Mid North Coast Cricket Council. The cancellation of community sports to a desired 80% vaccination rate statewide marked a return to the unknown date of play. “The COVID lockdowns have been tough on everyone and we are still waiting for the green light for a return to community sport,” Mr Smee explained on Wednesday. “Hopefully after this week we will have a better idea as we believe that community sport is on the agenda of the state governments. At this stage we expect to start in late October or early November, but this always changes.” Today Cricket NSW released a statement. outlining a recommendation in preparation for a return to the October 16 game with training starting October 11. This will depend on Kempsey’s current lockdown situation. The requirement of vaccinations to play has not been confirmed, according to the president. “There was some saying that those returning to sport should be double vaccinated, it’s just a point of discussion at this stage and I understand it’s not set in stone yet,” he said. “We have not received any official notification.” the association is working closely with clubs and stakeholders to get everything ready for the upcoming season. “The clubs and association are working on their facilities to ensure they are ready to leave when possible,” he said. “I believe Rovers will have two first grade teams this year as their Premier League comes back, we are still negotiating how we can bring that together.. at the moment it looks like a five team competition with Nulla, South West Rocks and Frederickton “Depending on when we start and the length of the season, these things can change, so we’ve left the decision-making around team nominations open at this stage because we can’t really set schedules and games until we know the details.” of a return to sport. The club has new staff. Smee returns and Belinda Mainey takes over as junior coordinator. Jordan Best of Cricket NSW acts as administrator. “We have been very lucky with the quality of the people we have over the years and this year we are again grateful to those who helped,” added Mr. Smee. “The registrations of the clubs are open and we ask those who want to play this season to register, as this will allow the clubs and the bond the opportunity to plan the season. We understand there is still some uncertainty, but we don’t think we are very far.” Now off. “The cricket clubs in the Macleay Valley have some of the most incredible volunteers and fun environments of any group in the Macleay. Each group is different in their own way, but their commitment to their community is the same.” use of new facilities with two turf wickets installed in Verge Street along with the newly built nets. Work is also underway on South West Rocks for the new high performance sports center with endless sporting opportunities growing across the region. “The new nets and additional turf wickets are changing the environment for cricket in the Macleay,” said Mr Smee. “These improvements to the facilities allow us to expose our players suggest more cricket on grass which will only improve the quality of the game in the area. “The added lighting makes our facilities one of the very best on the coast and promises many opportunities through night games and potential fun fairs, showcasing our facilities and the city.” The MVCA would like to thank Kempsey Shire Council, our local member Melinda Pavey, SWR Sport and Rec and Cricket NSW for working on these improvements. Locally, Carlos Peters and Jodie O’Loughlin are to be thanked for their work on behalf of the MVCA.” Frog Box technology is also coming to the local cricket scene with the Mid North Coast Cricket Council buying the video and live streaming device for all to watch MVCA matches online live or afterwards for the participants “I expect people to look forward to this. The chance to see yourself, friends or family is certainly exciting,” added Mr Smee. With The Ashes in Australia this summer, the tradition and pride that comes with playing the old enemy across the country would be much appreciated. To spark interest in the sport in what will be a busy season, our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community, so you can continue to have access to our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/7526bc78-594b-4df1-a79c-a4ed24070a85.jpg/r0_50_1045_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

