oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online





no. 4 Oklahoma hopes to shake off the slow start to the season in the Big 12 opener against West Virginia. The Sooners are 3-0, but won their matchups against Tulane and Nebraska by a combined 12 points. Preseason Heisman Trophy favorite quarterback Spencer Rattler was shaky, throwing just 518 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the aforementioned FBS opponents. West Virginia took on regional rivals Maryland and Virginia Tech to open the season with mixed results. After a frustrating loss to the Terrapins, the Mountaineers defeated the Hokies 27-21 in Week 3 behind 196 yards for all intents and purposes of Leddie Brown running back. West Virginia was selected to finish sixth in the preseason Big 12 poll, sandwiched between No. 5 TCU and No. 7 Kansas State. Oklahoma and West Virginia have played 12 times, with the most encounters since the Mountaineers entered the Big 12. The Sooners have won every matchup since the conference realigned in 2012, including a 52-14 shellacking when they last played in 2019. The 2020 matchup has been canceled due to the pandemic. Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s game in Norman, as well as the picks from our team of experts. oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Must Know Hasty restraint:Oklahoma entered the 2021 season with just two scholarship running backs after a spate of transfers and layoffs. Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray are excellent players, but it is clear that the lack of depth in the backfield has affected the game plan. Gray and Brooks combined for just 52 carries against Tulane and Nebraska, while Rattler threw the ball 73 times. Rattler is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country, but asking him to handle nearly two-thirds of the plays is too much for a player to handle. Defensive Regression:West Virginia boasted the best passing defense in college football last season. But after losing several top defenders, including cornerback Tykee Smith to Georgia, the unit has predictably taken a step back. Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland and Braxton Burmeister of Virginia Tech together completed 69.2% of their passes with 8.5 yards per attempt and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The Mountaineers have to make the game harder for Rattler, but can they really? Deadly Pass Rush:Oklahoma has quietly been one of the deadliest pass rush units in the country, behind notable players like Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas. The Sooners finished #3 nationally in sacks last season and are already #6 nationally with 13 sacks in three games. When West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege came under pressure last season, his completion rate dropped to 45.1%, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2021, his pressurized completion rate has fallen to 38.1%. If Oklahoma can consistently get behind Doege, it will be a brutal day for the West Virginia offense. How Oklahoma vs. Want to see West Virginia live? Date: Saturday 25 Sept. |Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium — Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC|Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) oklahoma vs. West Virginia forecast, choices Featured game | Oklahoma Sooners vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Oklahoma has played both FBS opponents within one score and West Virginia is probably the best opponent on the schedule yet. To be sure, the Sooners have the option to turn on the running game and lock up any team in the Big 12. However, we are unlikely to see that dimension against this West Virginia team. Therefore, expect the score to be closer than it should once again.Forecast: West Virginia (+16.5) Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4, and which Top 25 favorite is going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,000 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.

