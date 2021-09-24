Texans’ Davis Mills Continues Trend of Struggling Rookie QBs – Houston Texans Blog





HOUSTON — In his first NFL start, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills continued the trend of rookie quarterbacks and struggled with a 24-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The Texans fell to 1-2 after the pick threw one touchdown pass in the third round, a one-yard completion for a wide-open Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Mills completed 19 of 28 passes for 168 yards and was sacked four times in the loss. Everything you need this week:

• Full schedule » | Stand »

• Depth maps for each team »

• Transactions » | Injuries »

• Football Power Index Rankings »

More NFL Coverage » For two weeks, three starting quarterbacks—Zach Wilson (New York Jets), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), and Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)—have a hard time at times. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has had the most success, but he’s been more of a game manager with just one passing touchdown heading into Week 3. Earlier in the week, coach David Culley said the Texans would help the rookie. QB breakdown: One area Mills struggled with during the preseason was being able to take care of the football. Culley has emphasized the importance of consistency without throwing an intercept. “I thought he did a really good job,” Culley said. “He didn’t turn the ball at all, which was a big thing in the game. I thought he threw the ball really well. I thought when we were in our two-minute attack just before half-time, he did an excellent job by helping us to the field and make some nice throws and nice moves.” According to Elias Sports Bureau, Mills is the seventh rookie quarterback since 1970 to start his first NFL career against the team that led the league in points allowed per game and yards allowed per game. Promising trend: Despite the change in quarterback, wide receiver Brandin Cooks continued his strong start with nine catches for 112 yards. Cooks is only the second Texan player in franchise history to have over 300 receiving yards in three games. Wide receiver Andre Johnson hit that target in 2006 and 2011. Biggest hole in the game plan: The Texans’ run never started against Carolina (3-0) and the No. 1 run defense (46.5 yards per game) entered the game. Five players combined for just 42 yards on 17 attempts. Mark Ingram led the way with 21 yards on six carries, but Houston’s longest game of the game was seven yards. “We have to be able to (run the ball),” Culley said. “That’s who we are, and I think offensively our biggest flaw tonight was the fact that we couldn’t establish consistency in our run game. We have to be able to do that to be successful.” It won’t get any easier in Week 4 as the Buffalo Bills go into Week 3 averaging just 73 rushing yards per game, which is the seventh best in the NFL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/blog/houston-texans/post/_/id/25921/texans-qb-davis-mills-continues-trend-of-struggling-rookie-qbs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos