Tight security for cricket matches in Rawalpindi until October 3rd





Event Authorities are imposing heightened security and traffic restrictions in parts of Rawalpindi until October 3 for National T20 Cup cricket matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. As a precaution, some 2,500 security personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi. Authorities may close roads or suspend public transport, especially around the stadium during matches. There is likely to be more traffic congestion on roads, including routes connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Officials can also order businesses around the stadium to close during matches. context Cricket matches in Pakistan are potential terror targets. Militants opened fire on the Sri Lankan national team bus in Lahore in March 2009. In addition, more than ten top Sri Lankan players withdrew from a tournament scheduled for September 2019 for safety reasons, nearly canceling the event. Advice As a precaution, avoid the competition venue and the surrounding area in Rawalpindi until October 3rd. Confirm business appointments, road status and transportation reservations before attempting to reach destinations in the affected areas. Carry appropriate identification documents to present at security checkpoints; observe all official advice. Copyright and disclaimer

