‘Stanford Steve & The Bear’ choose Mississippi State, LSU football





ESPN Channels Chris “The Bear” Fallica and “Stanford” Steve Coughlin watch college football betting on their weekly podcast “Stanford Steve & The Bear”. On Wednesday’s episode “Stay Away,” they discussed LSU football’s journey to the state of Mississippi. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. LSU goes 2-1 in the game overall. Mississippi State comes out 2-1 in the matchup overall. As of Thursday, 3:50 p.m. CT, LSU is a 2.5-point favorite against the state of Mississippi, according to Typical sports book. The money line has LSU -130 to win outright and Mississippi State at +105 to win outright. ‘Stanford’ Steve, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica Choose LSU, Mississippi State Football Chris “The Bear” Fallica chooses Mississippi State to cover the 2.5-point spread, and he takes the Mississippi State money line. “Stanford” Steve Coughlin decided not to choose the game. “This is really interesting to see what happened last year in LSU, starting the year and being treated by the state of Mississippi,” Coughlin said. “Mississippi State suffered a brutal defeat in Memphis last week. I really liked what I saw of (Mississippi State quarterback Will) Rogers throwing the ball. I know it’s the defense of Memphis.” In 2020, Mississippi State defeated LSU 44-34 in the season opener for both teams. Last week, Memphis defeated Mississippi 31-29. On a punt with 5:58 to go in the fourth quarter, Calvin Austin of Memphis picked up the ball and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown. “LSU, they will obviously have the guys on the defensive to put pressure on them,” Coughlin said. “Mike Leach‘s system is made up of guys who get off football and get them into space and make plays. … To me it is (LSU quarterback) Max Johnson. He’s up against a team that is basically one of those teams that comes up with something different that they adapt to who they play. “If you look at Max, I think he’s a tough guy. I think he’s got the guys to get the ball to, but I don’t like this game.” “I love this game,” Fallica said. “This is the one thing I know I absolutely play at the moment. I like Mississippi State getting 2 1/2 (points). I play them on the money line too.” Fallica said LSU is 3-3 as a favorite against Power Five Conference teams during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. “They’re just an average team right now,” Fallica said of LSU. “Beating McNeese State and Central Michigan doesn’t mean all is well there. I think this defense has problems. I think offense has problems. I think the way Mississippi State was kicked out of that game last week with the terrible call from the official with the downed punt, I think you are going to see an angry team. “You hit Rogers. I think he’s starting to get it. I think he’s going to mess them up all over again.’ Here’s more Mississippi State, LSU football news: Ed Orgeron is the LSU football head coach. Erik Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik. Gannett may generate revenue from public referrals to gambling services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on the reporting.

