Area Girls Tennis: Flyers take victory over Aitkin





LITTLE FALLS Ashley Haggen scored a 6-0, 6-2 win over No. 4 singles to help the Little Falls Flyers beat the Aitkin Gobblers 4-2 on Thursday, September 23. The number 1 singles match was canceled due to darkness. Beth Ahlin led Aitkins Breanna Hines 7-5, 4-3 at the time. Aitkins Macy Paulbeck recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 2 singles and the Gobblers No. 1 singles team of Ashyn Berg-Sam Much scored a 6-2, 6-1 win. It is the second straight win for the Flyers to win a 6-1, 6-3 No. 3 singles win over Julia Vetsch and beat the No. 2 and 3 doubles teams. Little Falls 4, Aitkin 2 singles No. 1: Beth Ahlin (LF) vs. Breanna Hines 7-5, 4-3 (called due to darkness) No. 2: Defeat Macy Paulbeck (A). Tory Gottwaldt 6-1, 6-1 No. 3: Julia Vetsch (LF) def. Bailey Gabriel 6-1, 6-3 No. 4: Ashley Haggen (LF) defeats. Kayli Bill 6-0, 6-2 doubles No. 1: Ashyn Berg-Sam defeats Much (A). Brenna Magee-Erin McKinley 6-2, 6-1 No. 2: Jenna defeats Athman-Hailey McDuffee (LF). Sophie Ryan-Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-2 No. 3: Elise Ballou-Alexis Nelson (LF) beats. Alex Brucker-Aliyah Fayaz 6-3, 6-2 General: A 1-9, LF 4-5. Following: Aitkin Hosts Foley 4:30pm Monday, September 27; Little Falls hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 4:30 p.m. Monday, September 27. STAPLES Pequot Lakes Payton Mudgett-Ellie Ouradnik of Pequot Lakes won a 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 No.2 doubles from Staples-Motley’s Amy Rollins-Corinne Olson to help the Patriots beat the Cardinals 6-1 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, September 23. Carly Chaney won her No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 to the Patriots, who improved to 20-0 this season. Elizabeth Digiovanni took the Cardinals’ only win at No. 4 singles with a 6-4, 7-5 win as SM fell to 9-4 in the season. Pequot Lakes 6, Staples-Motley 1 singles No. 1: Megan Moeller (PL) def. Lauren Rutten 7-5, 6-3 No. 2: Carly Chaney (PL) defeats. Allison Knosella 6-1, 6-0 No. 3: Quinn defeats Trottier (PL). Ronnie Noska 6-1, 6-3 No. 4: Elizabeth Digiovanni (SM) defeats. Allyson Jahn 6-4, 7-5 doubles No. 1: Kelbee defeats Lampi-Lexi Peterson (PL). Georgia Kruchten-Kenzie Erickson 6-0, 6-3 No. 2: Payton defeats Mudgett-Ellie Ouradnik (PL). Amy Rollins Corinne Olson 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 No. 3: Defeat Aubrey Wiczek-Jordan Gartner (PL). Heidi Zimmerman-Maddison Perius 7-5, 6-0 Conference: PL 5-0. General: PL 20-0, SM 9-4. Following: Pequot Lakes at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Triangular 2pm Monday September 27, Staples-Motley at Melrose 4:30pm Monday September 27. WADENA Madison Packer dropped no game on No. 1 singles for a 6-0, 6-0 win to help Wadena-Deer Creek to a 7-0 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Thursday, September 23. Corra Endres won her No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-1 to the Wolverines, while the team of Mercedes Schulz and Kayla Meeks also took a 6-0, 6-1 win over No. 2 doubles. Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0 singles No. 1: Madison Packer (WDC) defeats. Zoe Johnson 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Corra Endres (WDC) defeats. Ruby Muellner 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Libby Hartman (WDC) defeats. Alaina Martens 6-1, 6-1 No. 4: Kaylee defeats Endres (WDC). Kaeden Beach 6-1, 6-1 doubles No. 1: Katie Fiemeyer-Anna defeats Fiemeyer (WDC). Emily Press – Alyssa Thelen 6-2, 6-0 No. 2: Mercedes Schulz-Kayla Meeks (WDC) beats. Alexis Becker-Maddie Becker 6-0, 6-1 New. 3: Jamie Barthel-Kelly defeats Muckala (WDC). Amanda Berscheit-Vivian Leroux 6-2, 6-3 Overall: WDC 4-5. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Bemidji Triangular 1pm Friday, September 24. PIERZ Olivia Thielen recorded the most matches in a 6-1, 6-4 No. 4 singles loss to the Pierz Pioneers who lost 7-0 to the Pine City Dragons on Thursday, September 23. Pine City 7, Pierz 0 singles No. 1: Ella Sell (PC) def. Chrissy Schaefer 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Addison Sell (PC) def. Alex Thielen 6-0, 6-0 No. 3: Brooke Boland (PC) defeats. Cameryn Herold 6-0, 6-0 No. 4: Lily Struss (PC) def. Olivia Thielen 6-1, 6-4 doubles New. 1: Maddie Berglund-Allison Unverzagt (PC) def. Britney Schommer-Morgan Pohlkamp 6-1, 6-0 No. 2: Sophie Lahti-Claire Emmons (PC) def. Maddie Andrea Kenna Otte 6-2, 6-2 No. 3: Malia Mikyska-Brenna Youngbauer (PC) def. Abbie Virnig-Marissa Otremba 6-0, 6-0 Overall: Prz 3-11. Following: Pierz in Mora 4.30 pm Tuesday 28 September.

