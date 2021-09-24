The Yale field hockey team will face the Bears in their first conference matchup of the season before playing Drexel on Sunday.

Lukas Flippo, photo editor

For the first time in more than 22 months, the Yale field hockey team is preparing to take on one of its conference participants.

The Bulldogs (23.00 Ivy) look set to add to the victory column as they face Brown (33.00 Ivy) and Drexel (26.00 CAA) in matinee games this weekend. Despite taking just one win from his last few games, the Blues’ attack has only warmed up since the start of his 2020-21 campaign. After beating both Colgate and Wagner, Yale looks set to continue generating scoring opportunities and building on takeaways from last weekend’s split home series.

I think it was great that we were able to get the shutout on Saturday and keep Colgate out, goalkeeper Luanna told Summer 24. I think we learned a lot from the Wagner game [in terms of] our approach.

Although the Brown Bears opened the season with an unbeaten record of 30, their best start since 2014, they go into Saturday’s game with three consecutive losses. The game will also be Brown’s first meeting with a fellow Ivy League squad this year.

In the past, Yale has had great success against Brown as the Bulldogs came out victorious in eight of the last nine games of the series. In their most recent encounter, the Blue and White NSdefeated Brown 41 in their 2019-20 season finish. In that game, Yale managed to hold onto the early lead and fend off an attackingly strong team from Brown in the second half.

Bruno senior midfielder and striker Danielle van Rootselaar, along with midfielder and back Ana Claire Piacentini, lead Brown’s attack, scoring six goals in total between the pair. Since the start of this season, Bears starting goalkeeper Jodie Brine has amassed 25 saves in 341 minutes of play and currently has a 0.758 save percentage.

Hailing from the Netherlands, Van Rootselaar brings experience to the Bears squad with 38 varsity games and two All-Ivy Team rosters under her belt. Meanwhile, New Jersey-born Piacentini played in all 17 games during her rookie season and helped the Bears book three shutouts.

The Bears also have an impressive defense line. According to Brown head coach Jill Reeve, both back Julia Hitti and goalkeeper Brine had an excellent weekend after their last series of games. Reeve told Brown Athletics she is very happy with the way [their] defense unit.

On Sunday, Blauw-Wit will take on the Drexel Dragons. While their last game with the Dragons in 2019 didn’t turn out well for the Bulldogs with Yale falling 21 in Philadelphia, Drexel has yet to post consistent wins this year. The struggling Dragons have been defeated by their opponents by 3019 in their first eight matches. Their most lopsided loss so far this season was a crushing 17 loss to North Carolina.

Before going up against Yale, Drexel first tries to score a win against Fairfield on Friday with the help of his lead goalscorer, forward Avery Powell, and starting goalkeeper, junior Megan Hadfield.

Despite only being in the net for Yale a total of seven times, Summer has already proven herself as a key contributor. The St. Louis native has the potential to become one of the program’s most successful netminders since 1998 if she maintains her savings rate of .811.

Lus just had a great start to the season, Pam Stuper, head coach of the hockey team, told Yale Athletics. She stepped in and was a leader in goal, setting up defense and organizing things, while also making sure she came in and took care of the ball when needed.

Summer told the News she’s excited to start dating Ivy: It’s been so long, she said.

Yale takes on Brown at Johnson Field on Saturday at 1 p.m.