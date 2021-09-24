Proof that Kate Middleton is the sportiest royal ever – and what games is she thrashing William at?

We’ve seen the Queen at the races and Prince William at his beloved Aston Villa, but is there a royal more sporty than the Duchess of Cambridge?

Over the years, Kate has played nearly as many sports as she has at the Olympics, proving she is capable of everything from sailing to cricket and even table tennis.

This week, the 39-year-old decided it was time to go rappelling and mountain biking on an action-packed visit to the Lake District.

Kate was photographed taking the plunge at Cathedral Quarry in Little Langdale, Cumbria, after riding a bicycle with a group of Air Cadets.

The sporting streak seems to stretch back to her teenage years, with school friend Gemma Williamson taking the… Daily mail that every boy in school hated her,” after impressing them with her talent at hockey and cross-country running.

Here we take a look at the Duchess’ best sporting moments – and how the competitive royal takes on her husband Wills.

The sailing

Kate has a deep love for sailing and showed her skills in 2019 at the Kings Cup regatta off the Isle of Wight – although she was beaten to the finish by William.

It’s no surprise that she’s also befriended Olympic sailing hero Sir Ben Ainslie, who even took her out on the water.



















This summer, the Cambridges are said to have made the most of the fleeting sunshine by taking a boat around the Norfolk coast.

A local source told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl that they are “now a real sailing family” after notifying the children during their stay at their Anmer Hall holiday home in early August.

Kate has always been a competent sailor and Williams quite well too,” the source said.

Volley-ball

Kate wore a pair of five-inch wedges and maybe she was looking for a height advantage when she tried volleyball.

In her first solo engagement since Prince George’s birth, in 2013 the royal accompanied young athletes and their parents in educational workshops for her charity SportsAid – but wasn’t fully dressed for the role in her skinny jeans.

















Russell and Bromley’s heels didn’t stop her from reaching the volleyball net, but she did tell a young fencer, “I’d love to try it, but I brought the wrong shoes.”

She chatted with aspiring athletes and watched them play badminton, volleyball, fencing and wheelchair basketball before taking pictures with the group.

Kate was joined in the Copper Box of London’s Olympic Park by rower Katherine Grainger and wheelchair basketball player Ade Adepitan as they taught the next generation of British athletes.

Hockey

Hockey is one of Kate’s first sports loves. She is also very good, having led her team at Marlborough College as a schoolgirl.

In 2012, the Duchess traded in her dress suit and heels for a tracksuit and trainers to join Britain’s Olympic hockey team.



















And she even grabbed a hockey stick and joined the practice session herself during her visit to the London 2012 Olympic Park.

The clad royal ditched her signature LK Bennett heels for comfy sneakers as she dashed across the pitch at the Riverside Arena in brightly colored skinny jeans.

The Duchess’ visit gave the team a boost and some took to Twitter to share their excitement.

England and GB hockey star Kate Walsh wrote: A real pleasure and honor to meet and play hockey this morning with HRH The Duchess of Cambridge!











Think our team has royal approval!

Hannah Macleod praised Kate’s sporting skills and added: It was a pleasure and an honor to meet HRH The Duchess of Cambridge at the Olympic Park this morning.

She is also very handy in hockey!

Table tennis

As a spectator, Kate can often be seen in the royal box at Wimbledon, gazing at stars like Andy Murray.

She is the patroness of the Lawn Tennis Association and is also a proponent of the slightly less sophisticated game of ping pong.



















After sister Pippa bragged about her family’s skills in 2013, the Duchess showed Middleton’s competitiveness when she took on William during their visit to Scotland.

Spectators agreed that mum-to-be Kate was the better player as the royal couple had a manhunt for the Donald Dewar Recreation Center in the Drumchapel area of ​​the city.

The pair were joined in a doubles by teens Yaser Razouk and Stephen Grimes.











Both guys, members of the Drumchapel Table Tennis Club, agreed that Kate won in her match against William.

Yaser said he thought they would make “a really good doubles team.”

He said: “We knew before they came that we would give them the bats, but I never thought we would play with them.

“When they played against each other in singles, William was convinced he was winning, but I think Kate was the winner in the end.”

Her talent for table tennis also seems to extend to the full field game.

Speaking with the Daily mailAustralian former world number one Rod Laver said: “I’ve met William and Kate a few times, and in the Royal Box you get the chance to chat a bit with them.”

‘They play tennis against each other. William told me he couldn’t beat her.’

Rowing

The sight of Kate at the helm of a dragon boat on the River Thames is one of the defining images of her love story with Prince William.

The royal made her now infamous appearance in the boat in 2007 after a brief breakup with William as the rowing team The Sisterhood prepared for a cross-channel race in the traditional Chinese ship against the all-boys crew the Brotherhood.

















Image: Getty Images)





















Image: WireImage)







The challenge attracted crowds of attention from around the world and although Kate eventually withdrew due to safety concerns, her team went on to complete the grueling race.

The images were so famous that they even made their way into Hollywood’s William and Kate film, which came out shortly before the wedding.

High jump

Like that one annoyingly brilliant friend we all know, Kate has proven to be a good hand at almost any over-the-ear sport.

She has tried cricket, soccer tennis and even archery.













Perhaps one of the lesser-known facts about the accomplished sportswoman, however, is that she still holds a school record in one field.

A talented high jumper, Kate set the still-standing record of 1.5m when she was a pupil at St Andrew’s School in Pangbourne, Berkshire, where she attended from 1986 to 1995.

Obviously, nothing is too much for the daring Duchess.

Do you have a story? Get in touch by emailing [email protected]