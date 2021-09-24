Oregon’s Izzy Thornton-Bott a winner in her NCAA cross country debut

SPRINGFIELD Life was a whirlwind for Izzy Thornton-Bott, who arrived from Australia four weeks ago.

She spent some time in a hotel and couch surfing with teammates as she settled into her new life in Oregon, attended a team camp in Sunriver, and adjusted to the Ducks’ demanding training schedule.

On Thursday she was finally allowed to participate.

Racing unattached, the University of Waterloo’s red shirt junior transfer, won her NCAA debut during the Bill Dellinger Invitational cross country meet at Pine Ridge Golf Club, the 6000-meter race finished in 20 minutes and 4.6 seconds, stopping Arkansas junior Lauren Gregory, the 2021 NCAA Indoor 3,000 runner-up who came in second in 20:06.9.

I really got into this because I wanted to have fun with it, said Thornton-Bott, who is eligible to compete for No. 24 Oregon at his next meet, the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisc., on Oct. 15.

The Ducks could have used their points on Thursday, as they finished sixth in the league with 17 teams with 175 points.

Freshman Alessia Zarbo, who won the Lewis & Clark Opener earlier this month, was Oregon’s top finisher when she placed 22nd out of 165 runners in 20:33.4. Freshman Harper McClain was 28th in 20:37.9, senior Dana Holmberg was 39th in 20:53.9, freshman Anika Thompson was 48th in 21:03.0 and junior Malia Pivec rounded out the score by finishing 50th in 21:04 ,5.

It was about what I expected, said Oregon coach Helen Lehman-Winters, whose team has been going through tough training sessions for the past three weeks. Really excited about our freshmen. Harper McClain and Anika Thompson were brave. It is always exciting to see how the youngsters get excited and go after it.

Utah, with three finishers in the top 5, four in the top 11 and five in the top 19, won the team title by 38 points. Colorado State was second with 93 points, No. 4 Arkansas was third with 112, and Portland was fourth with 115.

No. 23 Oregon State, led by Grace Fetherstonhaugh’s 10th place in 20:21.5, was fifth with 170 and No. 17 Boise State was seventh with 210.

Thornton-Bott had a race plan going into the race, but that was scrapped relatively early when she was able to move to the front of the big pack immediately and essentially stayed there until she decided it was time to take the lead.

It was basically running with my teammates, stick with the girls up front, just relax in it, Thornton-Bott said. There was a move made a little earlier than I expected, just after the 4K, I just went, Well, this is it. Going earlier than expected was a risk for me but it was like this was it. Let’s see what you have.

It was clear enough for an impressive debut.

I’m not really surprised, Lehman-Winters said. I knew she was capable. It’ll be nice if we can get her in uniform.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at [email protected]