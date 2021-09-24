County cricket: Warwickshire can send Lancashire live to the title on the last day! | Sport





As Dane Vilas swept Liam Dawson over the rope, a great roar came from the camping chairs parked around the border of Aigburth. It was ridiculous, it was beautifully barmy: a slow burner of a run chase that turned into a dry throat thriller as Lancashire took the win to keep alive hopes of their first championship title in 10 years. At 177 for 5, with just 19 runs needed, Lancashire appeared to be home and dry, with Hampshire’s main strike bowlers Keith Barker and Mohammad Abbas oddly tamed by a height that got easier the longer the match went on. So it was to his spinners, his former English spinners, that James Vince turned: Mason Crane and Liam Dawson. And at the push of a button, Lancashire began to crumble. First, Danny Lamb slid into the second slip after a lively 26 partnership with Vilas, a third wicket for the already gamboling Crane, bouncing and sparking through his gliding action. Then Luke Wood, the first innings pirate hero of the Lancashires, was snatched away by a coiled Weatherly batting pad. But this was all much too late, wasn’t it? And all the while, as the odds narrowed and the runs piled up and the wickets were ticked off, Hampshire captain Vince had been expressionless at slipping. But when Vilas advanced to Dawson and knocked him through midwicket four times to narrow the goal down to three runs, Vince fell to his knees and put his face in his hands. But it wasn’t over. Two balls later, Tom Bailey went through for an ill-advised fast single and Crane on back point unleashed a direct hit to send him away for a duck. The No 10 Jack Blatherwick then took a daring run that left him facing a whole over of the inspired Crane. He lasted three balls before nervously poking a ball to slip. Silence fell like a wintry frost on Aigburth as the last man, Matt Parkinson, marched out. Spontaneous applause broke out after he survived Cranes’ remaining two balls, before Vilas finally took a punt on Dawson and shot the ball for four. Parkinson and Vilas hugged on the field, before dancing to the lovely old pavilion balcony where Aigburth sang their glory. Hampshire, ultimately cruelly denied, prepared for the long journey south and the end of another campaign. In the words of the magnificent Crane, Jesus, it can be a cruel game, sometimes we were a few inches away from winning the championship and that’s hard to take at the moment. It really hurts that we said we would keep fighting to the end and that’s what we did and I’m proud of the team and everyone who is holding on to it. From Lancashire, who had quickly knocked out Hampshire in the morning to give themselves a shot at the win, with Tom Bailey finishing with a career best 7 for 37, to Alex Davies scoring a crucial 44 at the top of the innings in his last championship appearance for Lancashire, there is a day of waiting. The title is held by Warwickshires. If they can beat enough runs fast enough on Friday morning and take 10 Somerset wickets on a dull, flat field, the title is theirs. If not, the Lancashire players, who perform Oasis tunes as night falls in Liverpool, have more to celebrate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2021/sep/24/county-cricket-warwickshire-can-pip-lancashire-to-title-on-final-day-live

