True freshmen among the best in college football

The Oklahoma Sooners have been hitting home runs in their recruiting lately. So good that several real freshmen were able to contribute early on. Last year, Marvin Mims and Seth McGowan played key roles for the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2021, the Sooners will again get contributions from a true freshman wide receiver in Mario Williams. Brad Shepar of Bleacher Report highlighted the best real freshmen in college football through the first three weeks of the season and Mario Williams was featured. All the 5’9″, 186-pounder in Norman has done is work his way into a crowded depth map, where he is the No. 3 recipient of the title-competitive Sooners. Quarterback Spencer Rattler and OU’s passing offense hasn’t caught on yet, ranking 87th in yards per game, and while Marvin Mims (168) and Jadon Haselwood (127) have higher yardage totals than Williams, that’s not much. – Shepard Williams played a key role on offense each of the first three weeks of the season, with veteran Theo Wease out injured with an injury. Williams was the most targeted wide receiver in week one as the offense tried to get the bubble screen going against Tulane. In week two, he led the team in hosting before halftime when the starters were still playing against Western Carolina. In week three, although Jadon Haselwood led the way in goals, Williams was just behind him with five of his own. In the first three games of the season he saw no less than four goals and he is just behind Haselwood for the team leader in goals and receptions. Mario Williams has taken full advantage of his opportunity and will continue to play in the passing game. He provides the Sooners with another downfield threat, but can also play after the catch in the short or intermediate parts of the field. As teams try to take away Marvin Mims in the passing game, and Jadon Haselwood has also emerged as a threat, there are plenty of opportunities for the fantastic freshman wide receiver. As teams try to take the game away with deep strides, the Sooners will continue to look to Mario Williams to play with the ball in his hands. And in three games this season, there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to do so. Contact/Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American and more on ESPN+ 5 questions we ask as the Sooners open Big 12 play vs West Virginia









