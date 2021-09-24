PREP SPORT ROUNDUP: Marshall tennis is stumbled by St. James | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL —The Marshall tennis team fell 6-1 in the St. James Area on Thursday. At No. 1 singles, Eden Knudson fell to St. James’ Jaelyn Haler 6-3, 6-3 while Leah Matzner fell to St. James’ Sailor Mohlenbrock 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 for No. 2 . At No. 3 singles, Taylor DePover fell to St. James’ Eva Romsdahl 6-4, 6-0, while Taylor Miller fell to No. 4 of St. James’ Maya Kulseth 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 place. In doubles, the duo defeated Leah Schaefer and Regan Loft St. James’ Allison Bluedorn and Keyana Haler 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 for the No. 1 spot, while Kaia Christensen and Kaylee Prince of St. James fell’ Mykela Hanson and Alexis Breken 6-4, 6-2 at number 2 and Dani Ewing and Samantha Maher fell to St. James’ Mika Wessels and Mariah Mireles 6-2, 2-6, 2-6 at number 2 3 places. Marshall (9-8) will be on the road opposite Redwood Valley Monday at 4 p.m. Swimming and diving Melrose Area 96, Marshall 90 MELROSE — The Marshall swim and dive team fell in Melrose Area 96-90 on Thursday. The two teams tied in the final event, the 400m freestyle relay, but Melrose Area was able to grab two of the top three to win the event and the meet. In the 200m medley relay, the team of Mansi Bell, Maddie Larson, Hailey Brandt and Clara Bader came in second with a time of 2:03.47, while the team of Alex Larson, Emma Beavers, Alli Kopitski and Autumn Deutz came in third with a time of 2:09.39 and the team of Mary Lanoue, Eryn Kraft, Taylor Brandt and Aaliyah Podratz was sixth with a time of 2:32.78. In the 200m freestyle, Kopitski was first with a time of 2:14.74, Paige Milstead was fourth with a time of 2:23.19 and Elizabeth Coudron was sixth with a time of 2:29.47. In the 200-meter individual medley, Maddie Larson was second with a time of 2:28.87, while Beavers was third with a time of 2:32.62 and Kraft was sixth with a time of 3:01.61. In the 50m freestyle, Hailey Brandt was second with a time of 27.29 seconds, followed by Grace Rokeh in third (27.82 seconds) and Deutz in fourth (28.07 seconds). In the 1 meter dive, Bader was second with a score of 189.55, while Reagan Brandt was fourth with a score of 164.15 and Brooklyn Gossen was fifth with a score of 148.15. In the 100m butterfly, Bell took first with a time of 1:09.46, while Alex Larson was second with a time of 1:11.07 and Reagan Brandt was fifth with a time of 1:15.90. In the 100m freestyle, Hailey Brandt was first with a time of 58.70 seconds, Rokeh was third with a time of 1:01.91 and Gossen was fifth with a time of 1:05.62. In the 500m freestyle, Kopitski took first with a time of 5:55.07, while Milstead was third with a time of 6.16.64 and Lanoue was sixth with a time of 7.14.68. In the 200m freestyle relay, the team of Hailey Brandt, Rokeh, Alex Larson and Bader came in second with a time of 1:50.57, while the team of Beavers, Maddie Larson, Gossen and Bell came in third with a time of 1:53.95. and the team of Reagan Brandt, Milstead, Coudron and Podratz was fifth with a time of 2:04.14. In the 100m backstroke, Bell was third with a time of 1:10.16, followed by Deutz in fourth (1:10.67) and Alex Larson in fifth (1:11.07). In the 100m breaststroke, Maddie Larson was second with a time of 1:15.39, while Beavers was third with a time of 1:17.39 and Kraft was sixth with a time of 1:33.93. In the 400m freestyle relay, the team of Deutz, Kopitski, Rokeh and Bader came in second with a time of 4:06.38, while the team of Reagan Brandt, Coudron, Milstead and Gossen came in fourth with a time of 4:28.95 to finish. to complete their time. Marshall will rejoin the College of St. Catherine’s on Saturday at 1 p.m. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

