Femina Fab 40: Bhavina Patel, from setbacks to success





Femina’s Fabulous 40 for 2021

The Olympians who represented the country on a prestigious platform. Some brought glory and others hope. The women who inspire us and make us believe that anything is possible, especially after the year we’ve had. Women who raised their voices and gave a voice to those who had none. There are too many to count, but this roster of 40 women will motivate us to hold our heads high as we march forward. Bhavina Patel

Table tennis player & Paralympic player History was made on the table tennis court of the Tokyo Paralympic Games when Bhavina Patel won the silver medal for India in her first appearance, achieving what no other Indian paddler has achieved to date. Patel is the first Indian para athlete to win a medal in table tennis. She entered the competition as World #12 and faced stiff competition on her way to a podium finish. She defeated world champions #2, #3, #8 and #9, including defending champion Borislava Peric-Yankovic of Serbia, to reach the final of the women’s singles table tennis class 4. After setting the stage on fire with her performance, she bowed to World #1 and six-time Paralympic Champion Zhou Ying of China. The Chinese athlete managed to beat Patel in both the group stage and the last clash. Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was one year old, always felt that she was too dependent on her family members, even for basic tasks. Years of hard work and training have paved the way to success for this athlete. The 34-year-old is married to Nikul Patel, who played junior cricket for Gujarat, and she thanks her husband for her success. He was the one who coached her, took care of her diet, exercise times and schedule, and most importantly, stood as a mainstay when Patel was feeling down. Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar is Patel’s idol and she couldn’t contain her excitement when she got a phone call from the man himself after the win. He congratulated her on her success and motivated her to excel in her upcoming tournaments as well. Like a silver lining, Patel will fulfill her long-held dream of meeting the cricket legend in person. A medal in 2021 is certainly a special moment to cherish, but Patel is all set for the next Paralympic Games scheduled for 2024 in Paris and will leave no stone unturned to finish on top. Also read: Bhavina Patel wins Tokyo Paralympic Games silver on National Sports Day

