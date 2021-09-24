Sports
Blue Jays vs. Twins – Game Recap – September 23, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS — The Toronto Blue Jays were relieved when rising left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. escaped a freak play in the outfield without serious injuries.
Now they have to work hard to get back to the postseason.
Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won his third consecutive start when the Minnesota Twins defeated Toronto 7-2 on Thursday-evening to knock the Blue Jays back in the AL wildcard race.
Well, we still have nine games to go. Heavy losses in a row, it’s about flushing it and moving on to the next game,” said catcher Danny Jansen. “We can’t stop thinking about it.
The loss was doubly painful for Toronto, which fell a full game behind New York for second and three games behind wildcard leader Boston. Gurriel was retired in the fifth inning after teammate Randal Grichuk accidentally stepped on his right hand. The Blue Jays said the X-rays showed no fractures, but he needed two stitches on his middle finger.
All we’ve heard is that I think it’s the best news we could get, said coach John Schneider, who came in while manager Charlie Montoyo was serving a one-game suspension. Well, see how he is tomorrow, and hopefully it won’t be too long.
Gurriel had an RBI-double and went in a Major League-most 30 runs with a .364 batting average in September, matching Kelly Gruber (1990) for the most RBI in the month in franchise history.
If he swings at the right pitch, he’s really dangerous, Schneider said.
Blue Jays-starter Steven Matz ended only three innings with seven basehits and two walks allowed. It took him 80 pitches to get this far, and Toronto turned the game around to the bullpen trailing 2-1.
Teoscar Herndez tied it in the fourth with his 30th homer on a slider of Pineda’s first pitch, but the game unraveled for the Blue Jays in the fifth.
On a double by Mitch Garver, who was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the hole, Grichuk grabbed the ball and made a quick throw to the infield to prevent Josh Donaldson from scoring. As Gurriel crouched to give him space, Grichuk’s cleat landed on Gurriel’s hand during the follow-through.
Blood dripped from his middle finger as Grichuk knelt beside him, before a team athletic coach arrived for assessment and wrapped the hand heavily in a towel before Gurriel walked away.
Gordon later greeted reliever Julian Merryweather with a three-run homer. Thomas Hatch (0-1), who replaced Matz for fourth, got out with right hamstring discomfort before Merryweather came in.
WILD FINISH
Five teams are still within range of the two AL wildcards. The Red Sox (88-65) and Yankees (86-67) were inactive. Seattle (84-69) drew within one game from Toronto (85-68) and two from New York by beating Oakland (82-71).
The Blue Jays will play three more games in Minnesota this weekend, before returning home for their last six games, three against the Yankees and three against AL-worst Baltimore. New York will play a three-game run in Boston from Friday and close the regular season at home with a three-game run against AL East leader Tampa Bay.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
The Blue Jays left 11 runners on base, one in each of the first eight innings. Corey Dickerson, who replaced Gurriel, was thrown out at home by leftfielder Luis Arraez to close out the sixth. George Springer lined out sharply to the pitcher with the bases loaded to end the eighth after Ralph Garza came in relief for the Twins.
BIG MIKE
Pineda (8-8) gave up eight hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. The righthander, who could become a free agent this fall, also took the win with three scoreless innings on September 6 in Cleveland in his first Major League relief appearance of his career.
I like to be a team man, so I like to work together. I know I’m a leader now, Pineda said.
TRAINERS ROOM
Blue Jays: Springer was the DH again, he went 0 for 5 while still working his way up to full strength after a left knee sprain that kept him out August 15-29. He hasn’t played against CF since before the injury, putting him on the injured list for the third time this season.
We all know in this clubhouse, and I think the whole league knows, he’s just one stroke away from where he really needs to be, said Schneider.
Twins: RF Max Kepler left the game in the fourth inning due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.
NEXT ONE
Blue Jays: RHP Jos Berros (12-8, 3.45 ERA) opens Friday-evening and will face his former team for the second time in less than a week. He defeated the Twins by three runs allowed over 6 2/3 innings on Sunday in Toronto, but this will be his first time as a visitor on the mound at Target Field.
It’s emotional, but it’s my job, so I have to do my job, said Berros, who is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last five innings. He was honored before the game with a tribute video on the scoreboard and a hearty ovation from the crowd.
Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34 ERA) will pitch the second game of the series.
——
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229346
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]