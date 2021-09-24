Blue Jays vs. Twins – Game Recap – September 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS — The Toronto Blue Jays were relieved when rising left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. escaped a freak play in the outfield without serious injuries.

Now they have to work hard to get back to the postseason.

Nick Gordon drove in four runs and Michael Pineda won his third consecutive start when the Minnesota Twins defeated Toronto 7-2 on Thursday-evening to knock the Blue Jays back in the AL wildcard race.

Well, we still have nine games to go. Heavy losses in a row, it’s about flushing it and moving on to the next game,” said catcher Danny Jansen. “We can’t stop thinking about it.

The loss was doubly painful for Toronto, which fell a full game behind New York for second and three games behind wildcard leader Boston. Gurriel was retired in the fifth inning after teammate Randal Grichuk accidentally stepped on his right hand. The Blue Jays said the X-rays showed no fractures, but he needed two stitches on his middle finger.

All we’ve heard is that I think it’s the best news we could get, said coach John Schneider, who came in while manager Charlie Montoyo was serving a one-game suspension. Well, see how he is tomorrow, and hopefully it won’t be too long.

Gurriel had an RBI-double and went in a Major League-most 30 runs with a .364 batting average in September, matching Kelly Gruber (1990) for the most RBI in the month in franchise history.

If he swings at the right pitch, he’s really dangerous, Schneider said.

Blue Jays-starter Steven Matz ended only three innings with seven basehits and two walks allowed. It took him 80 pitches to get this far, and Toronto turned the game around to the bullpen trailing 2-1.

Teoscar Herndez tied it in the fourth with his 30th homer on a slider of Pineda’s first pitch, but the game unraveled for the Blue Jays in the fifth.

On a double by Mitch Garver, who was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the hole, Grichuk grabbed the ball and made a quick throw to the infield to prevent Josh Donaldson from scoring. As Gurriel crouched to give him space, Grichuk’s cleat landed on Gurriel’s hand during the follow-through.

Blood dripped from his middle finger as Grichuk knelt beside him, before a team athletic coach arrived for assessment and wrapped the hand heavily in a towel before Gurriel walked away.

Gordon later greeted reliever Julian Merryweather with a three-run homer. Thomas Hatch (0-1), who replaced Matz for fourth, got out with right hamstring discomfort before Merryweather came in.

WILD FINISH

Five teams are still within range of the two AL wildcards. The Red Sox (88-65) and Yankees (86-67) were inactive. Seattle (84-69) drew within one game from Toronto (85-68) and two from New York by beating Oakland (82-71).

The Blue Jays will play three more games in Minnesota this weekend, before returning home for their last six games, three against the Yankees and three against AL-worst Baltimore. New York will play a three-game run in Boston from Friday and close the regular season at home with a three-game run against AL East leader Tampa Bay.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

The Blue Jays left 11 runners on base, one in each of the first eight innings. Corey Dickerson, who replaced Gurriel, was thrown out at home by leftfielder Luis Arraez to close out the sixth. George Springer lined out sharply to the pitcher with the bases loaded to end the eighth after Ralph Garza came in relief for the Twins.

BIG MIKE

Pineda (8-8) gave up eight hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. The righthander, who could become a free agent this fall, also took the win with three scoreless innings on September 6 in Cleveland in his first Major League relief appearance of his career.

I like to be a team man, so I like to work together. I know I’m a leader now, Pineda said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Blue Jays: Springer was the DH again, he went 0 for 5 while still working his way up to full strength after a left knee sprain that kept him out August 15-29. He hasn’t played against CF since before the injury, putting him on the injured list for the third time this season.

We all know in this clubhouse, and I think the whole league knows, he’s just one stroke away from where he really needs to be, said Schneider.

Twins: RF Max Kepler left the game in the fourth inning due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19.

NEXT ONE

Blue Jays: RHP Jos Berros (12-8, 3.45 ERA) opens Friday-evening and will face his former team for the second time in less than a week. He defeated the Twins by three runs allowed over 6 2/3 innings on Sunday in Toronto, but this will be his first time as a visitor on the mound at Target Field.

It’s emotional, but it’s my job, so I have to do my job, said Berros, who is 4-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last five innings. He was honored before the game with a tribute video on the scoreboard and a hearty ovation from the crowd.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34 ERA) will pitch the second game of the series.

——