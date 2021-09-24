Connect with us

Sports

After a Summer’s Dog Dinner – Our English Cricket Domestic Cricket Schedule Master Plan

Published

27 seconds ago

on

By

 


s

planning the english calendar for men is a very difficult business. You’ll juggle the stakes of the red and white ball games across four leagues, 26 teams and 30 different venues, while trying to factor in international action at the same time.

Regardless, the 2021 season was a dog dinner in schedule and format.

The LV=Insurance County Championship has been seen to be played in two parts, each very different from the others, at opposite ends of the summer. It saw the Vitality Blast group stage in June, the quarterfinals in August and the final day in mid-September. The Royal London One-Day Cup has been seen to be relegated below the Hundred (the center point around which everything was built), and the final was played on a Thursday.

We already know a little bit about the summer of 2022 and a little more has leaked out about the ongoing discussions about how the championship will work. What we know:

The Vitality Blast ends with Finals Day on July 16

The English men’s schedule, subject to the possibility of an additional test against India being scheduled

These two things tell us that the Hundred will have to be played between July 17 (after the end of the Blast) and August 14, the last weekend England will have no test match that month. After all, Sky is not going to broadcast a test and 100 finals weekend for men on the same day. That leaves the Hundred a four-week window, which is plenty of time.

< style="display:block;padding-top:58.6519%"/>
Getty Images

Using that information, this article is an attempt to propose a better way forward for the domestic game in 2021 and beyond.

The proposed schedule approximately

May 1 to mid-June: first 7 rounds of CC and RLODC knockouts

mid-June to 18 July: Vitality Blast

July 18-August 14: The Hundred; The Bob Willis Trophy

From August 15: last 7 rounds CC

June: Tests vs New Zealand

July: Limited Overs vs India and South Africa

August: Tests vs South Africa

What is the Bob Willis trophy?

The Hundred, like it or not, is here to stay. With that, at least 100 of the best white-ball cricketers will be out of the county match in the middle of the summer.

That means any white-ball competition played in that slot this year, such as the Royal London, is lacking in quality, with red-ball specialists either twirling their thumbs or playing like square pegs in round holes. It also means that England’s next generation of ODI players won’t be playing 50-over cricket, which is a concern after the 2027 World Cup. It’s more damaging to, say, Will Jacks or Tom Banton at 50-over cricket. to miss then some extra cricket with red balls.

So why not play red ball cricket at that time? Well, since the County Championship is still the competition most valued by players and fans alike, it would be compromised by weakened teams.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/cricket/county-cirkcet-masterplan-schedule-b957079.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: