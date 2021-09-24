Sports
After a Summer’s Dog Dinner – Our English Cricket Domestic Cricket Schedule Master Plan
planning the english calendar for men is a very difficult business. You’ll juggle the stakes of the red and white ball games across four leagues, 26 teams and 30 different venues, while trying to factor in international action at the same time.
Regardless, the 2021 season was a dog dinner in schedule and format.
The LV=Insurance County Championship has been seen to be played in two parts, each very different from the others, at opposite ends of the summer. It saw the Vitality Blast group stage in June, the quarterfinals in August and the final day in mid-September. The Royal London One-Day Cup has been seen to be relegated below the Hundred (the center point around which everything was built), and the final was played on a Thursday.
We already know a little bit about the summer of 2022 and a little more has leaked out about the ongoing discussions about how the championship will work. What we know:
The Vitality Blast ends with Finals Day on July 16
The English men’s schedule, subject to the possibility of an additional test against India being scheduled
These two things tell us that the Hundred will have to be played between July 17 (after the end of the Blast) and August 14, the last weekend England will have no test match that month. After all, Sky is not going to broadcast a test and 100 finals weekend for men on the same day. That leaves the Hundred a four-week window, which is plenty of time.
Using that information, this article is an attempt to propose a better way forward for the domestic game in 2021 and beyond.
The proposed schedule approximately
May 1 to mid-June: first 7 rounds of CC and RLODC knockouts
mid-June to 18 July: Vitality Blast
July 18-August 14: The Hundred; The Bob Willis Trophy
From August 15: last 7 rounds CC
June: Tests vs New Zealand
July: Limited Overs vs India and South Africa
August: Tests vs South Africa
What is the Bob Willis trophy?
The Hundred, like it or not, is here to stay. With that, at least 100 of the best white-ball cricketers will be out of the county match in the middle of the summer.
That means any white-ball competition played in that slot this year, such as the Royal London, is lacking in quality, with red-ball specialists either twirling their thumbs or playing like square pegs in round holes. It also means that England’s next generation of ODI players won’t be playing 50-over cricket, which is a concern after the 2027 World Cup. It’s more damaging to, say, Will Jacks or Tom Banton at 50-over cricket. to miss then some extra cricket with red balls.
So why not play red ball cricket at that time? Well, since the County Championship is still the competition most valued by players and fans alike, it would be compromised by weakened teams.
The solution is a first-class match that is not part of the Province Championship. Shall we call it the Bob Willis Trophy? Currently, the season finale between the provincial champions and their closest challengers is a time-consuming waste of time not worthy of its name.
Instead, we should move it to the four weeks under the Hundred in mid-summer and have some fun with the format. Matches can last three or four days, depending on how you want to divide the 18 provinces.
The 2020 edition of the tournament looks like a pretty good place to start, with three pools of six and the top two scoring teams in the league advancing to the final. It’s not perfect, but it’s better than nothing. In four weeks, there would be time for each team to play five three-day matches, with a four-day final perhaps spanning the weekend of the Hundreds Final.
The playing conditions can also be tinkered with. Since it is played in high summer, we can look at some of the current shortcomings of the province game. For example, teams could get extra points for taking wickets with spin (or even preparing spin-friendly surfaces) and, like the 2020 BWT, first innings could be limited to 120 overs with incentives to reach that stage, especially as runs flow with a good lick. Alternatively, we can award big bonuses for innings wins. The Kookaburra ball could be used.
A happy by-product would be that if the Test specialists of Englands Rory Burns or Jimmy Anderson needed some red-ball cricket to warm up for Test matches in the second half of the summer, there would be some on offer .
Another advantage is that the preferred format of county members is first-class cricket. While the Hundred is on, give them what they want. Outside areas would be the perfect hosts.
Why move the Royal London One-Day Cup?
Placing the BWT below the Hundred means that the RLODC has to move. The last time this unloved tournament was played well, in 2019, it started in April and was all finished by June.
While white ball cricket and the month of April may not seem like a perfect match, there are cricketing reasons that make an early start wise. The quality of hitting with a white ball throughout England is much higher than that of a red ball. That means if the conditions are somewhat bowler-friendly, the bowls are a bit balanced.
Besdies, hybrid fields, and the white Kookaburra ball should mean conditions aren’t quite as bowler-friendly anyway. In 2019, on the opening day of the campaign (April 17), there were five of the six teams that scored the first post over 310. Two days later, there were scores of 417, 366 and 358. In total, there were 46 scores of more than 300 in 77 games.
Each team could play eight games in the group stage, which could be completed by the end of April. The knockouts can be played in the first three weekends of May (after the Championship matches in the week), with the final back in Lords on the last Saturday in May, before the first Test starts.
This tournament could also provide clues for the English whiteball selection later in the summer.
What about the provincial championship?
For the time being, there remains a championship of 14 matches. There’s just enough time to get it done. In early summer, seven (or eight) games can be played in the first part, while August and September can have seven (or six) games left to complete the season.
This means that, with the exception of April and a month-long block for the Vitality Blast, there is a diet of first-class cricket throughout the summer (with each province playing at least 18 matches). When England play Tests, first-class cricket is played before and next to it.
Is this the right format for years to come when a four/five-game Bob Willis Trophy also exists? My personal preference is a 12-game championship, perhaps played in three divisions of seven teams, with promotion and relegation (two up, two down). Division three can be filled with a first-class team from Ireland, Scotland, a Young England team made up of players who are not on the first team of the county, or perhaps previous years leading National County. It doesn’t necessarily have to be completely professional.
This tournament could start on Friday night if needed while the championship is played from Sunday to Wednesday in June, but would have its own monthly window, giving teams post IPL and pre-Hundred teams access to decent foreign players.
