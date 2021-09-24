mr. Hockey Gordie Howe stopped War Memorial with Red Wings 58 years ago | Sport

JOHNSTOWN, Dad. mr. Hockey has never played on a Johnstown team during his incredible 32-year professional career on the ice.

But Gordie Howe made a memorable appearance with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings in an exhibition game against the American Hockey Leagues Pittsburgh Hornets at Cambria County War Memorial Arena.

Saturday marks the 58th anniversary of that game, played on September 25, 1963.

Detroit superstar Gordie Howe cast his magic scoring spell on the Pittsburgh Hornets in a scorching second period, with the Wings winning 8-1, former Tribune Democrat sportswriter Jesse Isenberg wrote in coverage of the exhibition game.

Howe scored a hat-trick and two assists against the Hornets, the Red Wings’ top minor league club at the time.

Howe was also a showman, the newspaper game noted, delighting a War Memorial crowd of 2,377 when he played goalkeeper in the closing seconds.

A future Hockey Hall of Famer, Howe, relieved another future Hall of Famer, goalkeeper Terry Sawchuk, in the net with less than a minute to go. He didn’t face any shots.

In Gordie Howe, Detroit has one of the greatest players in hockey history, Isenberg wrote. During the 1962-63 season, his 17th in the National Hockey League, Howe led the score by 86 points, was voted the league’s most valuable player and was named to the first all-star team for the 14th time. He led the NHL by scoring six times and received an equal number of MVP awards.

Howe had 17 years as a professional player ahead of him when Isenberg reported those words in The Tribune-Democrat.

He set NHL records when he retired with 801 goals, 1049 assists and 1,850 career points in 1,767 games played in a career that began in 1946 and ended in 1980.

He competed in the NHL in five different decades. Howe played 26 NHL seasons, almost all of them with Detroit, and six seasons in the former World Hockey Association.

In 1997, Howe briefly came out of retirement to play in an International Hockey League game, earning him the status of playing professionally in six different decades.

Howe died at the age of 88 in 2016.

Big Daddy was back

The Red Wings-Hornets exhibition game was also a homecoming for John Mitchell, who was an assistant coach to Detroit Red Wings coach Sid Abel.

Mitchell was the general manager of the Johnstown Jets for a run to three consecutive Eastern Hockey League playoff championship seasons from 1960 to 1962.

The man known locally as Big Daddy eventually returned to the Jets, leading Johnstown to an NAHL Championship in 1975, another high figure on a Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer’s resume.

John Mitchell, former general manager of Johnstown Jets and now Abel’s assistant in Detroit, was honored before the game when Charles Kunkle, president of the Johnstown Hockey Club, presented him with a suit, jacket and hat from his local friends, The Tribune Democrat. .

Howe later made another stop in Johnstown to help his friend, Johnstown hockey icon Don Hall, induct into the inaugural class of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame in 1965.

A real hockey fan

Howes’ presence during the 1963 exhibition game left a lasting impression on devoted Johnstown hockey fans.

One of these was the late Charles Chuck White, who was a respected and beloved statistician/off-ice official with the Johnstown Jets and Chiefs from the 1960s through 2010.

White, who died in 2016 at age 85, once recalled meeting Howe closely during the 1963 exhibit at the War Memorial.

I remember sitting in the front row when Gordie Howe played here with the Detroit Red Wings against the Pittsburgh Hornets, White said in a 2007 interview.

Gordie fired a shot and my wife, my girlfriend at the time, was hit right under the eye after the puck ravaged three or four players. She had to be stitched up in the dressing room. The next period Gordie skated over and said to my wife: You are now a real hockey fan.

Coming from mr. Hockey, that was quite an endorsement.

