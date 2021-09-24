Max Verstappen starts at the back at the Russian Grand Prix after engine change





Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen will start the Russian Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Red Bull made an engine change in Sochi. Verstappen already arrived at the race with a three-place grid penalty after being found “predominantly responsible” for a collision with title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix. The pair collided once earlier this season, at the British Grand Prix in July, and damage sustained by Verstappen’s car forced Red Bull to replace an engine ahead of schedule. Drivers are only allowed to use a certain amount of each part and the crash at Silverstone made it inevitable that Red Bull would have to go outside of that allocation at some point in the remaining races. With the grid penalty approaching and Mercedes most closely resembling the Sochi Autodrom, Red Bull has opted to make the switch this week. On Friday, the FIA ​​confirmed that Verstappen’s car was equipped with a fourth internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-K and MGU-H and a third energy storage and control electronics. The penalty has given the advantage to Hamilton, who is just five points behind Verstappen. The seven-time world champion wants to leave Sochi with the championship lead.

