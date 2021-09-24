Sports
Cricket in Afghanistan Faces Uncertainty as ICC Silence on Taliban Continues
Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board fired Hamid Shinwari as CEO and appointed Naseeb Khan. This was seen as interference by the Taliban, who are now in charge of the country. There was silence. A situation is developing where the cricket team could play with the Taliban flag and not the existing national flag in the 2021 ICC World T20. The ICC has taken a wait and see approach. Why is the ICC so stupid about the Afghanistan issue when it made hasty reactions to ban Zimbabwe and Nepal?
It is these persistent double standards that make the ICC the last resort to find a solution. In the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country, mixed signals came from the regime. Unlike 1996 to 2001, the Taliban are not keen on banning cricket. But when it comes to women’s development in cricket, they seem to have gone back on a lot of things. This is why Australia canceled the Test against Afghanistan. The signals continue to be mixed. But people from both spectrums are fighting their own battles. Many are sympathetic to the Taliban, while others simply shun them.
No immediate response from the ICC
One cannot understand why the ICC takes so long to make a decision when it comes to Afghanistan. They were quick, T20 style, to ban countries like Zimbabwe and Nepal for political interference. It is quite another matter that the ICC has never had the audacity to take a strong stance, even against Pakistan, where political interference is rife.
People will try to whitewash the fact that the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board has no direct influence on their cricket. But he is an important stamp in the process. If that’s not political interference, then what is? Is it because Afghanistan has the strong support of the Asian lobby? They look at the situation in Afghanistan through the prism of tragedy, but that was also the case in Zimbabwe. But in their case there was total silence.
The curious case of Zimbabwe and Nepal
Zimbabwe Cricket was suspended on July 18 after the board failed to ensure there was no government interference in the running of the cricket organization in the country. The ‘unanimous’ decision stated that the board had failed to fulfill its obligation to ensure a transparent election process and to ensure that the government does not interfere in the administration for cricket. The same was true for Nepal and the US, except in those cases where they decided to let the teams participate in major events.
The US and Nepal cricket clubs have been accused of government interference, but the ICC has not made a strong statement. But in the case of Afghanistan, the silence is deafening. In the coming weeks, the ICC may want to monitor developments in Afghanistan. If the flag matches the pre-Taliban flag, then the ICC will allow it. However, they will be guilty of avoiding the bigger problem at stake.
Is Insulation Policy Outdated?
When Australia decided to cancel the test due to the lack of women’s cricket development in the country, there were some who welcomed the move. Afghan cricketers criticized the move, with Asghar Afghan leading the attack. But in many cases it is not the fault of the sporting personalities. The government in general has always been at fault when it comes to mismanaging sports in the country.
The classic case was South Africa. When the country was banned for 22 years because of the government’s apartheid policy, they had great cricketers like Barry Richards, Graeme Pollock and Mike Procter. Their skills had challenged the best in the business. Before their series won against Australia, which they laundered 4-0, they had also won in Australia and England. At the height of their power, it was the government’s apartheid that isolated the party from all sporting competitions in the world.
At that point, the move worked. But can one punish the Afghan cricketers because the situation in the country has been so unstable for 42 years? Afghanistan has suffered for far too long as their cricket only came to prominence as many Afghans learned the game in Pakistan’s refugee camps.
ICC must take a strong stance
Given all this, can the ICC have the audacity to take a strong stance? It won’t make any difference to the Taliban, who are regressive and brutal in their own way. But a sporting boycott could potentially lead to action. But unlike South Africa, Afghanistan can be worn down by years of war and disillusionment.
The wait-and-see attitude of the ICC does not help either. A firm decision, when they took Zimbabwe, was the need of the hour, but they messed up. With the ICC World T20 less than a month away, there could be many upheavals in every decision made.
