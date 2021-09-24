Week 3 previews and predictions – troyrecord

Last week, the sports staff went into the selection with 7-3 last week. La Salle got away with the win over Ballston Spa, Lansingburgh fell to Scotia and Saratoga fell to Colonie for mispredictions last week.

CLASS AA

Shaker at Shen, Shenendehowa High School, Friday, September 24, 7:00 PM

After this week, there are likely to be only two teams unbeaten in Class AA: CBA (possibly) and the winner of this game.

Shaker is coming off a 62-26 win over Schenectady last week. Jake Iacobaccio passed for two touchdown passes and rushed for another three into the win. Amari Basdeo rushed for 83 yards on just three carries. Shaker had four ball carriers obscuring 50 yards. The Bison put in a total of 432 yards in the win.

Shenendehowa defeated Guilderland, who defeated the Plainsmen 23-9 from the Fall II playoffs last week. The game started with a Guilderland safety and the Dutch took a 9-3 lead at halftime before Shen pulled in a 20-point second half to come back. Brandon Fahr, Carter Cukerstein and Connor Margan each scored a touchdown and Danny Morris scored a field goal in the first half. Two of Shen’s touchdowns were scored on interceptions.

This could potentially be a preview of the Class AA, Section II Super Bowl, as both teams are in separate divisions in Class AA (Shaker is in Liberty, Shen in Empire). From now on this game is a coin flip. Can’t pick against that Shen defense or Shaker attack.

Forecast: Shaker wins, 35-31

CBA at Colonie, Colonie High School, Friday September 24, 7pm

CBA has surpassed opponents 120-6 through their first three weeks. That’s not a typo and you read that right, a difference of 114 points this season. Last week against Bethlehem, the Brothers dominated to a 60-6 victory. Jesse Goebel scored three touchdowns, Jaylen Riggins scored twice, Donald Jones scored twice and Donald Jones added two. Brenden Simek scored once. The brothers gained 484 yards and allowed only 42. Jack Gregory passed for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Simek rushed for 160 yards and Jones added 94. The brothers had four runners eclipsing 70 yards.

Colonie improved to 1-2 with their 13-12 win over Saratoga after dropping their first two games against Averill Park and Ballston Spa. Thomas Davis caught two touchdown passes to help the Raiders complete the comeback win. Davis had 12 catches for 157 yards. Quarterback Josiah Kemp threw 198 yards.

The Colonie Cup will be one for all ages. Colonie is bringing a lot of momentum with a Class AA win last week and CBA is a loose freight train. It’s incredibly hard to pick against the team that got 6 points in three games and average 40 points per game.

Forecast: CBA wins, 40-12

Schenectady in Saratoga, Saratoga High School, Friday, September 24, 7:00 PM

Saratoga has not started the season well. A 14-7 loss to Columbia in week one and a 13-12 loss to Colonie can be frustrating for any team. John Bidonde scored two touchdowns, including a 91-yard touchdown, which gave the Blue Streaks a 12-0 lead at halftime last week. Bidonde finished with 203 yards on the ground and Nate Siewert passed for 51 yards. The Saratogas defense allowed 239 yards, while the attack totaled 320.

Schenectady is 0-1 after facing Shaker last Saturday. The Patriots lost 62-26 for a total of 338 yards, with 289 yards passing.

Saratoga have progressed week after week, narrowly dropping a score in their last two games. This week could be the week that they clear the zero in their victory column.

Forecast: Saratoga wins, 14-12

CLASS A, FIRST CLASS

Troy at Averill Park, Averill Park High School, Friday September 24, 7pm

Averill Park is 2-1 with big wins over Colonie and Queensbury. Troy is 0-2 and has been eliminated in the previous two games.

While we doubt this game will continue the trend of Troy going scoreless, if Averill Park’s attack gets its way it will limit the time the Flying Horses spend with the ball.

Averill Park defeated Queensbury 27-14 last week. Gavin Giordano passed for a touchdown and rushed to another. Max OConnor rushed for 79 yards, Giordano for 73 and Dan Milanese himself added 53. Giordano passed for 23 yards. Jack Adams had one receiving touchdown.

Troy was knocked out by Burnt Hills 49-0 last week and against Guilderland 35-0 the week before. Those two teams are at the top of their respective divisions in Section II, but they are also teams that could have seen Troy as the favorites in recent seasons. Last week’s loss was a rematch of the Fall II Class A Section II Finals. In that spring game, Troy defeated Burnt Hills 50-3.

Troy had an extremely tough start in 2021 and Averill Park is not an easy game to get out of that tough start. If Averill Park settles into their running game and holds the ball for as long as possible, Troys’ chances will be few and far between.

Forecast: Averill Park wins, 21-12

Burnt Hills at La Salle, La Salle Institute, Friday September 24, 7pm

We made the mistake of going against La Salle last week. They defeated Ballston Spa 23-8 and looked exceptionally good. Burnt Hills will be a tougher opponent, but the Cadets’ matchup with CBA in week zero could see them battle tested for the matchup.

Burnt Hills has a lot of momentum coming from last week’s beating of Troy. The Spartans scored 35 points before halftime last week and were running at full speed. Tyler Manning passed for 198 yards on six completions on just seven attempts. Michael Frattarola rushed for three touchdowns and 135 yards on just eight carries and Jaleel Joseph added 64 yards on just three carries. In total, Burnt Hills gained 461 yards while allowing only 147 yards. Kevin Carney had a 66 yard touchdown from Manning and Rocco Mareno and Michael Puglisi each also caught one.

La Salle promises more offensive and defensive weapons that Burnt Hills will have to take into account. Quarterback Eddie Yamin showed off his arms and legs and the running game led by JJ Thompson, Dom Nemier and Matt Bott. Defensively, the Cadets were tight. They even converted a safety into last week’s win. Nick Tobin had an interception and a touchdown catch, Dan Amaha crashed through Scottie’s attack line and everyone else stuck to their orders. Thompson also looked strong in special teams, returning a punt for a touchdown before a block in the back called it back.

This one will be closed and will be at the top for game of the week. Two strong senior quarterbacks with multiple backs in the backfield and proven defenses made up of studs. La Salle allowed just 20 points on a CBA offense that rages through teams. Burnt Hills lost to a strong Shaker team, 28-7. This goes to the wire.

Forecast: La Salle wins, 21-17

Amsterdam at Columbia, Columbia High School, Friday September 24, 7 p.m.

Columbia is 1-1 coming from a week two loss to Niskayuna 28-6. Amsterdam didn’t play last week after beating South Glens Falls 52-28 on September 10. Next, the Rams are 1-0.

The week off is a two-sided coin for high school teams. The obvious positive is that players get rested, healthy and excited to get out of a day. On the other hand, the risk of rust and readiness is always an issue for younger players. Amsterdam quarterback Jhai Vellon scored three touchdowns in week one and tied with Louie Gonzaled for a 63-yard touchdown pass for the season’s first score. Caesar Thompson caught three touchdowns.

After escaping a pretty messy week one win against Saratoga, Columbia fell to Niskayuna last week after trailing 21-0 before halftime. Tim Neeson had a passing touchdown to David Alaxanian for the only score in the loss. Tanner Malone rushed for 52 yards, while Michael Bennet, who scored every run for Columbia in the Saratoga win, was limited to nine yards. Jake Baker passed for 95 yards while Neeson added 44 yards of his own through the air. Columbia stood at 211 in loss, while 347.

Columbia gets a serious test against Amsterdam. The receiving corps for Columbia is well rounded and the Devils are allowed to take to the skies to defeat Amsterdam.

Forecast: Colombia wins, 17-14

Ballston Spa at Niskayuna, Niskayuna High School, Friday, September 24, 7pm

Ballston Spas’ loss to La Salle last week makes them 2-1 this season. They took victories over Class AA’s Colonie and Bethlehem prior to their first loss of the season.

Andrew Kramer and Darrien Insogna were zeroed out last week and locked in the backfield for several defeats. Blaine Zoller made a few runs and so did Isaiah Hannah. The Scotties have a lot of guys who can run the ball and Andrew Kramer showed some of his arm strength last week. Aidan Davis adds a little more diversity to the crime.

Niskayuna defeated Columbia 28-6 last week, with Dan Quinn and Tim Titsworth each scoring two touchdowns against the Blue Devils.

It’s going to be a bouncing week for Ballston Spa. Back on the road, the Scotties have the guns. The defense came up short a few times last week and La Salle took advantage of that. Expect them to tighten up and fix their mistakes.

Forecast: Ballston Spa wins, 23-17

CLASS B

Glens Falls in Lansingburgh, Lansingburgh High School, Friday, September 24, 7pm

Lansingburgh is not having the season they expected after a pretty successful Fall II. The Knights are 0-2 after dropping back-to-back games against Gloversville and Scotia respectively. Now they face Glens Falls, which continues its success with a 40-14 win over Schalmont last week and a 43-22 win over South Glens Falls in week zero.

Against Scotia, Lansingburgh trailed 13-0 at halftime before they could crack the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. Andrew Lyman continued his role as quarterback last week, while Matt Rodriguez remains absent. Lyman linked up with Jevon Beckett on a 52 yard touchdown pass. Lyman threw an interception in the second quarter that was returned for a touchdown, which was the turning point in the game.

Glens Falls totaled 369 yards in last weeks win. Griffin Woodell ran for 324 yards on 25 carries and scored every touchdown for the Indians, four of them in the first half. Freshman Kellen Driscill had an interception in the second quarter that yielded a touchdown score.

Rodriguez restrains the athletes on the field for Lansingburgh. Their battle can continue against the tenth class B team in the state.

Forecast: Glens Falls wins, 35-7

CLASS C

Schuylerville at Fonda-Fultonville, Fonda High School, Friday, September 24, 7 p.m.

A matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in New York State Class C will take place Friday night when Schuylerville travels to Fonda.

Schuylerville has victories over Hudson, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac and Chatham. Fonda defeated Corinth and Peru. Fondas match-up with Cobleskill-Richmondville was postponed due to COVID-19. In the New York Sportswriters Association Rankings through September 19, Schuylerville is third in the state and Fonda is 12.

Last week, Fonda defeated Corinth 56-0 and led 49-0 at halftime. Giovanni DiCaprio had two touchdowns and Jonathon Cranker added one. Schuylerville defeated Chatham 42-12 last week with Lukas Sherman a total of four scores. Owen Sherman had a total of 193 passing yards and Lukas had 77 on the ground.

Battle-tested Schuylerville outsells opponents 101-12 with two shutouts. The defense is proven and Owen Sherman is a major threat through the air.

Forecast: Schuylerville wins, 35-17