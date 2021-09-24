Area roundup: Leavitt rules out Gardiner in hockey





TURNER Leavitt scored a goal in each half to take home a 2-0 KVAC field hockey win over Gardiner on Thursday. Ava Gagnon scored in both halves and Keriah Marston provided the assist on both goals. The Tigers (3-4) put pressure on the Hornets (5-1) late in the game, but Leavitt held off the attacks. Leavitts Paige DeMascio saved three shots, while Cassidy Clark saved four for Gardiner. WINTHROP 7, spruce mountain 2:Maddie Perkins scored three goals and led the Ramblers to a road win over the Phoenix in Jay. Perkins’ third goal was part of a second half effort that saw Winthrop pull back from a 3-2 lead at halftime. Julia Letourneau, Lauryn Wood and Izzy Folsom also scored in the second half. Madeline Wagner scored in the first half for Bella Littler. Aubrey Kachnovich scored in the first half from Ella Plourde for Spruce Mountain and Mariyah Fournier scored an unassisted goal. Jayden Achorn made 31 saves for the Phoenix, while the Ramblers got seven combined saves from Madison Weymouth (six) and Elle Folsom (one). BRUNSWICK 1, OXFORD HILLS 0:Ava Wolverton broke the stalemate with a second quarter goal that propelled the Dragons (5-2-1) to a victory over the Vikings (6-2) in Brunswick. Ellie Sullivan assisted on Wolverton’s goal at the 6:07 mark of the second. Goalie Ahavah Burch had two saves for Brunswick. Oxford Hills goalkeeper Gabbie Wright made five saves. MT. ARARAT 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2:Lily Kosloskys third goal of the game pushed the Eagles past the Red Eddies at Topsham. Koslosky scored a couple of goals in the second quarter to give Mount Ararat a 2-0 lead at halftime. Leah Thibodeau scored a goal in the third quarter for Edward Little, and another in the fourth to equalize. Kasey Smith made five saves for EL and Hana Dumont added two more. Piper Cohen stopped nine shots in front of Mount Ararat. GIRLS FOOTBALL

MORSE 0, LEAVITT 0:The Shipbuilders (1-5-1) and the Hornets (1-4-1) played through regulation and two overtime, but were unable to determine a winner in Turner. Morses Michaela Petterson made eight saves, while Carlie Leavitt stopped seven shots for Leavitt. Leavitt led in corners, 4-2. BOYS FOOTBALL

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2, BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 0:The Phoenix (2-4) defeated Boothbay/Wiscasset (0-6) in an abbreviated match over Jay. In just 40 minutes of action, Spruce Mountain scored twice on goals from Cully Johnson and Jesse Lewis to finish off Wiscasset. Owen Bryant and Johnson each had an assist. Phoenix goalkeeper Nate Holland didn’t get a shot on target, while Boothbay/Wiscassets Nate Schute saved 13 shots. CARRABEC 5, DIRIGO 1:Luke Carey made a hat-trick to help the Cobras (1-0) break away from the host Cougars (1-5) in Dixfield. Seth Price scored the other two goals for Carrabec, who played his highly anticipated season opener. William Lawrence made five saves in goal. Trenton Hutchinson scored for Dirigo, who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Travis Wright stopped 11 of 14 shots for the Cobras. ” Previous Lewiston Volleyball Program Continues Growth in Lake Region Loss Next one ” Football Notebook: Oxford Hills, Bangor compete to keep up with Class A forces

