Colorado Sports Betting Generates Nearly $8 Million For Water Plan In FY21





Posted on: September 23, 2021, 10:56 AM. Last updated: September 23, 2021, 10:56 AM. Steve Bittenbender



read more Colorado gambling officials announced Thursday that the state’s first full year of legal sports betting has brought in nearly $8 million in tax revenue that will help the state implement its water-resilience plan.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has brought the Denver Broncos to a successful 2-0 start to the 2021 NFL season. Like the Broncos, Colorado officials say sports betting in the state got off to a strong start, as tax revenue from the activity provided nearly $8 million in funding for the state’s water plan. (Image: NFL.com) The Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission approved the allotment at its meeting Thursday. In total, the state received nearly $8.6 million in revenue, which is a $1.6 million rebate from state betting officials who went back into the general fund in March to reimburse startup costs covered to launch betting in May 2020. In addition to sending more than $7.9 million to the Colorado Water Plan, nearly $490,000 was set aside for a casino fund. That money is set aside to cover any retail casino revenue losses due to online sports betting. The remainder, $130,000, was allocated to the Office of Behavioral Health for problem gaming services. Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners will receive $30,000 of that to operate a problem gaming hotline. Colorado hits $3 billion in handle in 16 months The Colorado Water Plan was drafted in November 2015 to ensure the states’ long-term water needs would be met amid concerns about climate change and other challenges facing the state. One of those focal points in the continental divide, which runs through the state along the Rocky Mountains. The canyon allows 80 percent of water to flow west of the mountains, but 90 percent of the state’s population lives on the east side. To help fund the plan, state lawmakers passed an initiative during the 2019 session that put a referendum to the vote in November. Voters approved the measure by just under 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent, a margin of about 20,000 votes. Since its launch in May 2020, the state has approved licenses for 17 retail sportsbooks at casinos and 25 mobile applications. Since then, gamblers have wagered more than $3 billion on sports like football, basketball, baseball, hockey and table tennis. Despite the water plan funding representing less than 1 percent of bets actually placed, state officials are still pleased with the results so far. We are continually amazed and impressed by the continued growth we are seeing in our state and how Coloradans have embraced this new form of legalized entertainment, Dan Hartman, director of the Colorado Division of Gaming said in a statement. , the industry relationships with operators and the enthusiasm of gamblers have all contributed to our success in creating a healthy, competitive Colorado market. We’re thrilled how these results translate into victories for the people of Colorado. The state taxes the net income at 10 percent, but that tax comes after the operators deduct free bets and the federal excise tax. NFL Kick Off Jump Start Gamblers According to a Denver Post On Thursday, state gaming officials were delighted to see the football season begin. Hartman told the paper that the NFL’s 16-game opening weekend brought in about $44 million in handle. Those games alone would equal about a quarter of the $181.3 million the state is processing for the entire month of July. Keep in mind that while handle is a good way to measure interest, it doesn’t really indicate how much revenue Colorado will receive because it’s unknown how many gamblers have won, also because it’s opening weekend and a few sportsbooks, such as MaximBet and Tipico, just launched, many gamblers are likely to benefit from free bets and sign-up bonuses that will further reduce the tax liability on the books.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.casino.org/news/colorado-sports-betting-generates-nearly-8m-for-water-plan-in-fy21/

