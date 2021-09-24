Developing young players in my wheelhouse

Thinking back to his early days with the Boston Red Sox, Mookie Betts can recall the rain delays when his bench coach came into the clubhouse, lifted a chair, and struck up a conversation. Sometimes they talked about baseball, sometimes about other things.

By the end, Betts always felt good for spending time with Torey Lovullo. And he felt that the pressures inherent in a day at the highest level had somehow abated.

I don’t know about it now, but I know with me it was his ability to hang out with you and take the pressure off you, said Betts, now a star outfielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s super important to know that when guys come along you’re going to feel pressure to play well and he somehow takes it off you in a special way.

When Lovullo arrived in Arizona five years ago, he did so with a reputation for playing an integral role in the development of Betts and others in the young core of the Red Sox. With the Diamondbacks opting this week to extend Lovullos’ contract until next year with a team option for 2023, he believes he is playing an outrageous role in developing a new crop of young major leaguers.

The Diamondbacks have become significantly younger in recent weeks. They think they will be even younger next year. And the wave of incoming players is likely to play a prominent role in determining how quickly the organization can get back to drafting contending teams.

He’s doing a great job with the veteran players, but he’s also been very proactive with many of our younger players, said Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen. I just think this will be the ultimate deciding factor for us, how we take our young guys and put them in positions of very good players at the major league level.

After a journeyman career that lasted 14 seasons, including parts of eight at the major league level, Lovullo became a wandering coordinator in the Cleveland Indians farming system, then spent nine seasons as a minor league manager. That decade in player development, he said, shaped the way he approaches his work.

I believe in development for every day of your career until the day you retire, Lovullo said. You see some Hall of Famers standing on that podium in Cooperstown and saying that they never stopped learning and evolving and making adjustments every day.

He inherited an experienced club when he got the Diamondbacks job ahead of the 2017 season, but he believes he is perfectly suited for the next iteration of the roster.

It’s pretty much in my wheelhouse, he said, in terms of developing and pushing guys and understanding how they are challenged and how they can be challenged every day.

Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas testified this Thursday. While admitting that Lovullo is the only big league manager he has ever played for, he said his more traveled teammates have told him how Lovullo compares to others.

Hearing stories about how some managers are very aloof, don’t communicate well, Torey is the complete opposite, Rojas said. For me, that’s really good for my confidence. I think that helps a lot of young guys.

Rojas recalled a meeting Lovullo had with batters during spring practice where Lovullo shared how he planned to put together his lineups, noting that not all managers would. Rojas even had a sample of Lovullos personal contact from earlier in the day. Rojas appeared frustrated after striking out in his first two at bats on Thursday-afternoon, and Lovullo found him in the dugout for a quick chat that helped him relax.

It just brings you back to Earth, Rojas said. Like, I’m not alone in this. I have someone who thinks along with me and understands what is going on.

Bett’s memories struck in the same tone. Lovullo spent four years as a bench coach in Boston, filling in as manager at the end of the 2015 season when John Farrell was on medical leave. During that period, several young Red Sox players, including Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Jackie Bradley Jr., began to taste success in the big league for the first time.

He never talks about himself, Betts said of Lovullo. That’s what it is. I think he invests in other people. He invests in his players. And you feel that. You certainly feel that.

We all loved him. He was bummed when he left (Boston), but we were all glad he got his managerial job. This is what he should do.

