CSK themed shawarma outlet, a hit among cricket-mad Chennaiites





What’s cooking at Chromepet Shawarma Kings, an outlet celebrating MS Dhoni and all things cricket?



Chennai Super Kings openers walk away. The appetizers at Chromepet Shawarma Kings are prepared. When the first pitch is thrown, fans gather outside this small-town outlet to take in the excitement. Inside, a couple of students who have ordered a Helicopter Shawarma and a Pine Yellow mojito are glued to the television to cheer up their favorite men in yellow. At Chromepet Shawarma Kings, located on Rajendra Prasad Road, food and sports compete for space. Freshly painted walls show plenty of shouting, with graffiti from cricketers MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo dominating the show. A poster of Dhoni with the phrase Absolutely not, a popular slogan once uttered by the captain, takes pride of place at one of the tables. At the center of it all is 34-year-old Arafat Ahamed, a software engineer turned entrepreneur, combining his twin passions food and cricket. Chromepet Shawarma Kings, which was founded earlier this year during the truncated version of the IPL, is now back up and running and cricket action has resumed. My wife, Shehanaz Begam, and I love eating shawarma but had to travel to Tambaram for that. We realized the need for a store in our place and set up one, Arafat says. Also read: Yenna Sonna is a CSK fan’s song, made for a legion of CSK fans In finding a theme, Arafat chose the sport he loves. An avid fan of MS Dhoni, he has modeled the interior after the Chennai Super Kings. For the menu, he came up with dishes such as Helicopter Shawarma, which is about 12 inches (30 cm) long, and a mug shawarma called the MSD Special Shawarma. The mojitos in the menu pay tribute to all the IPL teams and include drinks named Orange Army, Grape Rider and Royal Strawberry. Even the menu at Chromepet Shawarma Kings celebrates CSK. | Photo credit: Velankanni Raj B Arafat’s goal is not only to celebrate cricket in the menu and interior, but also to create a healthy experience for customers. When we go to the stadium to watch a cricket match, we enjoy the atmosphere and make a lot of new friends. I hope to create such an environment in my outlet, says Arafat, whose evenings at the outlet are currently split between taking orders, coordinating with the chefs and keeping an eye on the cricketing action. Also Read:Business Dives For Famous Chepauks Sports Shops Without Spectators There are special offers during most CSK competitions, such as a free shawarma with your order. Also recently introduced are vegetarian shawarmas, with mushroom and paneer. Our goal is for people to come and watch the game with us. Watch the IPL live on Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar VIP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/csk-themed-shawarma-outlet-a-hit-among-cricket-crazy-chennaiiites/article36643499.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos