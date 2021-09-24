Sports
Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 6
Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles weekly state football rankings.
This will be updated all weekend
Thursday’s Games
Bessemer Aca. at Autauga Aca.
Carver-Montgomery at Jeff Davis
Charles Henderson at Williamson
Hatton in East Lawrence
Jemison in Maplesville
Lee Scott in Springwood
McKenzie at JF Shields
Oxford in Gadsden City
Winfield at Brilliant
Results from last week
Thursday’s results
Albertville 34, Grissom 27
Briarwood 42, Huffman 14
Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0
Glenwood 49, Springwood 0
Linden 46, JF Shields 6
Opelika 28, Carver Montgomery 6
Friday results
Alabama Chr.48, Dale Co. 13
Alexandria 51, Corner 15
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
American Chr. 34, Bibb Co. 12
Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28
Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7
Ariton 27, GW Long 21
Maroon 40, Jeff Davis 7
Autauga Aca. 43, Clarke Prep 7
BB Comer 55, Ranburne 28
Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0
Boaz 28, Sardis 0
Bob Jones 29, Florence 21
Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0
Brooks 42, Deshler 14
VAT Tuskegee 26, Bullock Co. 6
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT)
Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7
Catholic Montgomery 49, Beulah 0
Midpoint 40, Moody 11
Central Clay Co. 35, Beauregard 0
Central Florence 20, Rogers 17
Central Phoenix City 36, Enterprise 27
Central Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7
Rooms Ac. 30, brave cross 28
Cherokee Co. 40, White Plains 0
Clarke Co. 15, St Luke’s 7
Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7
Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13
Colbert Co. 25, Hatton 24
Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12
Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachians 32
Cornerstone-Columbiana 67, Snook 12
Cottage Hill at Lighthouse Private (Fla.), cancelled
Crenshaw Chr. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21
Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21
Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6
Daphne 21, Foley 13
Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14
Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Chr. 0
Demopolis 53, Shelby Co. 7
East Hamilton (Tenn.) at Paul Bryant, cancelled
East Lawrence 20, Danville 7
East Limestone 49, Brewer 7
Elba 54, Cottonwood 24
Escambia Aca. at Northview (Fla.), cancelled
Etowah 28, Ashville 0
Eufaula defeated Park Crossing, forfeit
Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19
Fairfield 36, John Carroll 6
Fairhope 37, Davidson 7
Fairview 49, West Point 21
fayette co. 28, Oak Grove 0
Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14
Florala 14, Red Level 0
Fort Dale Aca. 14, Coosa Valley 6
Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14
Fruitdale 14, Choctaw Co. 6
Gadsden City 29, Spain Park 26
Gardendale defeated Jasper, forfeit
Geneva 40, Ashford 6
Geneva Co. 49, Abbeville 6
Geraldine 26, Plain 20
Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28
Gordo 38, Haleyville 0
Greensboro 50, Monroe Co. 0
Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13
Guntersville 58, Douglas 6
Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8
Handley 26, Cleburne Co. 7
Hartselle defeated Columbia, forfeit
Helena 37, Pelham 34
Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0
Holt 39, Sumter Central 0
Holtville 31, Talladega 22
Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14
Hooper 23, Banks Aca. 22
Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21
Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph Co. 8
Houston Ac. 35, Slocomb 25
Houston Co. 28, Zion Chapel 18
Hubbertville 44, Meek 14
Hueytown 38, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30
Ider 41, Section 40
JU Blacksher 35, Washington Co. 0
Jackson 40, Selma 8
Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28
Jacksonville 35, Munford 12
James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40
Jemison-Huntsville 28, Lee-Huntsville 22
Keith defeated AL Johnson, forfeit
Kinston 10, Georgiana 6
Lakeside 29, Meadow View 6
Lanett 44, LaFayette 6
Lauderdale Co. 54, Elkmont 0
Leeds 41, Hayden 0
Lee Montgomery 28, Russell Co. 14
Lee-Scott 31, Macon East 14
Leroy 13, Thomasville 9
Lexington 32, Sheffield 14
Lincoln 14, St. Clair Co. 0
Luverne 41, Highland Home 0
Madison Aca. 33, North Jackson 0
Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0
Marengo 40, McIntosh 12
marion co. 20, Berry 14
McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0
McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0
Millry 62, South Choctaw 6
Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 21
Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8
Montgomery Aca. 49, Pratville Chr. 13
Morgan Ac. 36, South Aca. 12
Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0
Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13
New Hope 14, John Paul II 7
Northridge 35, Brookwood 18
Northside 40, Hamilton 18
Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6
Oakman 27, JB Pennington 13
Oneonta 24, Dora 9
Opp 55, Daleville 0
Orange Beach 38, Greene Co. 12
Oxford 35, Pell City 10
Parker 41, Wenonah 12
Patrician 34, Tuscaloosa Aca. 12
Pickens Ac. 42, Abbeville Chr. 14
pickens co. 28, Lynn 7
Piedmont 70, Weaver 13
Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0
Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0
Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Chr. 14
Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12
Prattville 24, Dothan 7
Priceville 18, Wilson 0
RA Hubbard 18, Phillips Bear Creek 6
Randolph 35, Madison Co. 21
Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7
Reeltown 42, Goshen 0
Russellville 43, Lawrence Co. 0
Saks 16, Ohatchee 7
Samson 36, McKenzie 28
Saraland 31, Blount 0
Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28
South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0
Southeast Blount 32, Sand Rock 28
Southside-Selma 42, Hale Co. 13
Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7
Sparkman 38, Austin 21
Sparta 30, Lowndes Aca. 14
Springville 24, Scottsboro 21
St James 43, Straugn 6
St. Paul’s 10, Faith-Mobile 7
Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton Co. 13
Sulligent 38, Midfield 14
Sumiton Chr. 48, Woodville 0
Freshwater 39, Jay (Fla.) 7
Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7
TR Miller 14, Bayside Aca. 0
Tallassee 48, Elmore Co. 10
Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6
Theodore 27, Murphy 6
Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9
Thorsby defeated Calhoun, forfeit
Trinity 52, Pike Co. 0
Trion (Ga.) 49, Cedar Bluff 0
Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42
Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 0
Victory Chr. 49, Talladega Co. Central 0
Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Wadley 43, Winterboro 22
Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14
Waterloo 46, Vina 0
West Blocton 49, Dallas Co. 20
West End Walnut Grove 53, Gaston 8
West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14
Westbrook Chr. 41, grasshopper fork 13
Westminster Huntsville 24, DAR 22
Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7
Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18
Williamson 42, WS Neal 0
Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7
Winston Co. 14, Addison 8
Forest 50, Donoho 27
Saturday results
BC Rain 27, Elberta 24 (OT)
Sidney Lanier 28, Valley 6
Vigor 41, Mobile Chr. 14
Alabama-Deaf in Tennessee-Deaf, canceled
|
