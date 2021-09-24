Alabama State High School Football Scores: Week 6





Scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which also compiles weekly state football rankings. This will be updated all weekend Thursday’s Games Bessemer Aca. at Autauga Aca. Carver-Montgomery at Jeff Davis Charles Henderson at Williamson Hatton in East Lawrence Jemison in Maplesville Lee Scott in Springwood McKenzie at JF Shields Oxford in Gadsden City Winfield at Brilliant ALSO SEE: ASWA 2021 High School Football Ranking Week 6 Results from last week Thursday’s results Albertville 34, Grissom 27 Briarwood 42, Huffman 14 Fyffe 56, Brindlee Mountain 0 Glenwood 49, Springwood 0 Linden 46, JF Shields 6 Opelika 28, Carver Montgomery 6 Friday results Alabama Chr.48, Dale Co. 13 Alexandria 51, Corner 15 Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0 American Chr. 34, Bibb Co. 12 Andalusia 58, Charles Henderson 28 Arab 24, Southside-Gadsden 7 Ariton 27, GW Long 21 Maroon 40, Jeff Davis 7 Autauga Aca. 43, Clarke Prep 7 BB Comer 55, Ranburne 28 Baker 43, Mary Montgomery 0 Boaz 28, Sardis 0 Bob Jones 29, Florence 21 Brantley 53, Pleasant Home 0 Brooks 42, Deshler 14 VAT Tuskegee 26, Bullock Co. 6 Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT) Carroll-Ozark 31, Headland 7 Catholic Montgomery 49, Beulah 0 Midpoint 40, Moody 11 Central Clay Co. 35, Beauregard 0 Central Florence 20, Rogers 17 Central Phoenix City 36, Enterprise 27 Central Tuscaloosa 25, Marbury 7 Rooms Ac. 30, brave cross 28 Cherokee Co. 40, White Plains 0 Clarke Co. 15, St Luke’s 7 Clay-Chalkville 50, Minor 7 Cleveland 20, Spring Garden 13 Colbert Co. 25, Hatton 24 Colbert Heights 20, Clements 12 Coosa Chr. 42, Appalachians 32 Cornerstone-Columbiana 67, Snook 12 Cottage Hill at Lighthouse Private (Fla.), cancelled Crenshaw Chr. 47, South Choctaw Aca. 21 Cullman 29, Hazel Green 21 Dadeville 32, Childersburg 6 Daphne 21, Foley 13 Decatur 16, Buckhorn 14 Decatur Heritage 46, Shoals Chr. 0 Demopolis 53, Shelby Co. 7 East Hamilton (Tenn.) at Paul Bryant, cancelled East Lawrence 20, Danville 7 East Limestone 49, Brewer 7 Elba 54, Cottonwood 24 Escambia Aca. at Northview (Fla.), cancelled Etowah 28, Ashville 0 Eufaula defeated Park Crossing, forfeit Excel 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 19 Fairfield 36, John Carroll 6 Fairhope 37, Davidson 7 Fairview 49, West Point 21 fayette co. 28, Oak Grove 0 Flomaton 21, Chickasaw 14 Florala 14, Red Level 0 Fort Dale Aca. 14, Coosa Valley 6 Francis Marion 38, Central Coosa 14 Fruitdale 14, Choctaw Co. 6 Gadsden City 29, Spain Park 26 Gardendale defeated Jasper, forfeit Geneva 40, Ashford 6 Geneva Co. 49, Abbeville 6 Geraldine 26, Plain 20 Good Hope 47, Hanceville 28 Gordo 38, Haleyville 0 Greensboro 50, Monroe Co. 0 Gulf Shores 27, Robertsdale 13 Guntersville 58, Douglas 6 Hackleburg 40, Cherokee 8 Handley 26, Cleburne Co. 7 Hartselle defeated Columbia, forfeit Helena 37, Pelham 34 Hokes Bluff 48, Glencoe 0 Holt 39, Sumter Central 0 Holtville 31, Talladega 22 Homewood 49, Woodlawn 14 Hooper 23, Banks Aca. 22 Hoover 28, Oak Mountain 21 Horseshoe Bend 38, Randolph Co. 8 Houston Ac. 35, Slocomb 25 Houston Co. 28, Zion Chapel 18 Hubbertville 44, Meek 14 Hueytown 38, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30 Ider 41, Section 40 JU Blacksher 35, Washington Co. 0 Jackson 40, Selma 8 Jackson-Olin 36, Pinson Valley 28 Jacksonville 35, Munford 12 James Clemens 43, Huntsville 40 Jemison-Huntsville 28, Lee-Huntsville 22 Keith defeated AL Johnson, forfeit Kinston 10, Georgiana 6 Lakeside 29, Meadow View 6 Lanett 44, LaFayette 6 Lauderdale Co. 54, Elkmont 0 Leeds 41, Hayden 0 Lee Montgomery 28, Russell Co. 14 Lee-Scott 31, Macon East 14 Leroy 13, Thomasville 9 Lexington 32, Sheffield 14 Lincoln 14, St. Clair Co. 0 Luverne 41, Highland Home 0 Madison Aca. 33, North Jackson 0 Maplesville 49, Loachapoka 0 Marengo 40, McIntosh 12 marion co. 20, Berry 14 McAdory 47, Bessemer City 0 McGill-Toolen 59, Citronelle 0 Millry 62, South Choctaw 6 Monroe Aca. 26, Wilcox Aca. 21 Montevallo 49, Wilcox Central 8 Montgomery Aca. 49, Pratville Chr. 13 Morgan Ac. 36, South Aca. 12 Mountain Brook 31, Shades Valley 0 Muscle Shoals 27, Athens 13 New Hope 14, John Paul II 7 Northridge 35, Brookwood 18 Northside 40, Hamilton 18 Notasulga 32, Billingsley 6 Oakman 27, JB Pennington 13 Oneonta 24, Dora 9 Opp 55, Daleville 0 Orange Beach 38, Greene Co. 12 Oxford 35, Pell City 10 Parker 41, Wenonah 12 Patrician 34, Tuscaloosa Aca. 12 Pickens Ac. 42, Abbeville Chr. 14 pickens co. 28, Lynn 7 Piedmont 70, Weaver 13 Pike Liberal Arts 56, Edgewood 0 Pike Road 55, Rehobeth 0 Pisgah 56, Whitesburg Chr. 14 Pleasant Grove 55, Carver-Birmingham 12 Prattville 24, Dothan 7 Priceville 18, Wilson 0 RA Hubbard 18, Phillips Bear Creek 6 Randolph 35, Madison Co. 21 Red Bay 54, Tharptown 7 Reeltown 42, Goshen 0 Russellville 43, Lawrence Co. 0 Saks 16, Ohatchee 7 Samson 36, McKenzie 28 Saraland 31, Blount 0 Sipsey Valley 40, Jemison 28 South Lamar 47, Brilliant 0 Southeast Blount 32, Sand Rock 28 Southside-Selma 42, Hale Co. 13 Spanish Fort 27, Baldwin Co. 7 Sparkman 38, Austin 21 Sparta 30, Lowndes Aca. 14 Springville 24, Scottsboro 21 St James 43, Straugn 6 St. Paul’s 10, Faith-Mobile 7 Stanhope Elmore 34, Chilton Co. 13 Sulligent 38, Midfield 14 Sumiton Chr. 48, Woodville 0 Freshwater 39, Jay (Fla.) 7 Sylvania 35, Collinsville 7 TR Miller 14, Bayside Aca. 0 Tallassee 48, Elmore Co. 10 Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6 Theodore 27, Murphy 6 Thompson 42, Hewitt-Trussville 9 Thorsby defeated Calhoun, forfeit Trinity 52, Pike Co. 0 Trion (Ga.) 49, Cedar Bluff 0 Valley Head 64, Gaylesville 42 Vestavia Hills 50, Tuscaloosa Co. 0 Victory Chr. 49, Talladega Co. Central 0 Vincent 48, Fayetteville 21 Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0 Wadley 43, Winterboro 22 Walter Wellborn 57, Pleasant Valley 14 Waterloo 46, Vina 0 West Blocton 49, Dallas Co. 20 West End Walnut Grove 53, Gaston 8 West Limestone 31, West Morgan 14 Westbrook Chr. 41, grasshopper fork 13 Westminster Huntsville 24, DAR 22 Wetumpka 28, Benjamin Russell 7 Wicksburg 60, New Brockton 18 Williamson 42, WS Neal 0 Winfield 48, Susan Moore 7 Winston Co. 14, Addison 8 Forest 50, Donoho 27 Saturday results BC Rain 27, Elberta 24 (OT) Sidney Lanier 28, Valley 6 Vigor 41, Mobile Chr. 14 Alabama-Deaf in Tennessee-Deaf, canceled

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/alabama/aswa/alabama-state-high-school-football-scores-week-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos