No. 2 Iowa Hockey Wants To Stay Unbeaten





Iowa will play two games this weekend against Penn State No. 6 at Grant Field in Iowa City.

Casey Stone Iowa forward Ciara Smith runs the ball across the field during the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sept. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan)





Field Hockey No. 2 Iowa and Penn State No. 6 will compete twice this weekend at Grant Field in Iowa City. Both teams have not lost a game in 2021-22. [The Nittany Lions] are super fit and super fast, said Hawkeye head coach Lisa Cellucci. So we will have to be able to defend well as a team and seize our chances when we get the chance. Friday’s match-up between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions counts towards the Big Ten standings, while Sunday’s game is considered a no-conference game. Last season, due to COVID-19, Iowa played doubleheaders against Big Ten opponents every weekend. In those doubleheaders, one game counted toward the Big Ten standings and the other was registered as a non-conference game, as did the Hawkeyes two matchups with the Nittany Lions this weekend. Iowa lost the first legs of three doubleheaders last year. This weekend, the Hawkeyes are determined to win the first game of their doubleheader against the Nittany Lions to break their record in Big Ten play. We’re only focused on Friday, because that’s the one that counts in the Big Ten [standings]said Cellucci. So we’ll be firearms for that match. Iowa, Penn State and No. 1 Michigan are the only Big Ten teams not to lose a game in 2021-22. RELATED:Iowa hockey looking for battle in charged Big Ten The Nittany Lions have won many close games this season. Penn State defeated Virginia and Maryland on August 27 and September 18, respectively. The Nittany Lions defeated both the Cavaliers and Terrapins in overtime by 3-2 margins. The Hawkeyes will rely on first-half goals this weekend to beat the Nittany Lions. It’s important for us to move forward early in the first quarter, said senior striker Ciara Smith. We have to come into play mentally strong with fire and determination. The Hawkeyes scored four first-half goals last weekend in their victories over No. 4 Louisville and Indiana. Iowa took 1-0 wins in its two matchups with Penn State in 2020-21. Both of Iowas’ victories over Penn State came at a neutral venue in Virginia Beach, Virginia last year. The Hawkeyes have not played a non-neutral game against the Nittany Lions since October 13, 2019, when Iowa fell 4-1 to Penn State at the Nittany Lions field hockey complex in University Park, Pennsylvania. For us, it’s not about focusing on Penn State, because after all, we’re Iowa and we know what our standard is, Smith said. We just need to be able to put together a full 60 minutes of hockey. Friday’s game between the Lions Hawkeyes and Nittany kicks off at 6 p.m. Sundays Iowa – Penn State game is set for 12 noon. Both games will be streamed live on BTN+. Iowas first crack at #1 Michigan comes October 15 at Grant Field. The Big Ten tournament will be played November 4-7, followed by the NCAA Division I Womens Field Hockey Championships November 12-21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyiowan.com/2021/09/23/no-2-iowa-field-hockey-looking-to-stay-undefeated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos