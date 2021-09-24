Matt Wells Named Honorary Coach of AFCA Good Works Team

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells was recognized for his work in the Lubbock community Friday when he was named an honorary head coach for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Wells joins 11 student athletes from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and 11 more from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Division II, Division II and NAIA ranks to form the final roster of 23 award winners from across the college football on the Good Works team.

The award is designed to honor the good in college football that extends beyond the playing field. The select group of student athletes and the honorary head coach have used their limited free time to help their communities and make a lasting impact on their respective universities.

I am honored to be named on the AFCA Good Works Team, Wells said. This is truly a program-wide recognition and recognizes the buy-in our players have in building a We, Us and Our culture. My family and I love this community and we truly believe in helping others by giving back to our Lubbock community. That will always be a priority for us as a program here at Texas Tech, and I’m, again, very grateful for the work our staff and our student-athletes have done to prioritize the needs of others.

Since his arrival at Texas Tech, Wells has emphasized the importance of building a positive player-led culture within the football program. He describes it as a us, us and our mentality, which means that everyone, inside and outside the program, must contribute for the Red Raiders to be successful on Saturday.

That motto has applied to Red Raiders’ work in the community, as well as to the Texas Tech football program that has spent countless hours serving various nonprofits and local school districts over the past two years. During the 2020-21 academic year alone, the Red Raiders collectively delivered more than 1,200 hours of community service, serving organizations such as the local YWCA, the South Plains Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock, and Habitat for Humanity. among other things.

During the season, every Friday morning of a home game between 20 and 40 Red Raiders will gather to visit a local school district, which often includes reading to elementary school students and serving as mentors. The program is led by Troy Kema, an Associate AD for Player Development and Student Athlete Services on the Football Staff, with assistance from junior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr., who is himself a staple of all Texas Techs community initiatives.

Wells has also implemented the Special Spectator program throughout his career, inviting a local student with an unfortunate medical condition to not only practice, but also attend a select home game. The Special Spectator meets the team after every Thursday practice and is then recognized on the video board during the next home football game.

The football program has also established a community scholarship in conjunction with the 100 Black Men of West Texas ahead of this season. The scholarship covers all tuition and fees for a full year, providing a life-changing opportunity for a local student to attend college.

Aside from the football program, the Wells family has also made a strong contribution to the Lubbock community through its Womens Football Clinic. Proceeds from the annual event will be donated to a charity of choice for the Wells family with past recipients including Voice of Hope, Womens Protective Services and most recently CASA of the South Plains.

Each year, Wells and his wife, Jen, have supplemented the proceeds with a donation of their own. Texas Tech recently presented CASA of the South Plains with more than $11,000 from this year’s women’s clinic, which the Wells family in turn matched in a surprising donation of its own.

In addition, more than a year ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wells family made a significant gift to start fundraising for the South Plains COVID-19 Relief Fund established by the Mayor of the City of Lubbock, Dan Pope. The Wells family has also contributed to other local organizations such as Team Luke Hope for Minds, Texas Boys Ranch, and Covenant Childrens Hospital.

Allstate, the presenting sponsor of the Good Works Team, will make a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization of choice for the Wells family in recognition of its selection.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was founded in 1992 by the College Football Association in recognition of the extra efforts of college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the award’s governing body in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award from the 2008 season.