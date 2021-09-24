Highlights, Australia Women vs India Women 2nd ODI, Full Cricket Score: Hosts Grab Final Ball Thriller, Seal Series 2-0





Australia Women Vs India Women, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score Updates:What a cricket match this turned out to be! Goswami did well not to concede any boundaries, but India’s poor fieldwork, combined with the no-ball asked for height in the final pitch, meant the game slipped once again from the grasp of the visiting teams. Australia, meanwhile, continues their winning streak in ODIs, this is their 26th consecutive win in the 50-over format, and this could be their heaviest win in their recent run of competitions to date. Example:Mithali Raj and CO hope for better performance in the second ODI against AustraliainMackay. In the opening game of the series, India was outplayed in all divisions, as Australia won the match by nine wickets. India batted first and made 225 for the loss of eight wickets and Australia chased the goal in just 41 overs, losing one wicket in the process. Rachel Haynes went unbeaten at 93 while Alyssa Healy played a good knock of 77. Skipper Meg Lanning also scored a fine half-century to ensure Australia seal the win. “Well, look, you don’t have plans, but then again, it’s all about executing it in the ground, sometimes the bowlers don’t get the rhythm, but there are times when you know they get the rhythm, but the plan doesn’t work ,” said Mithali after her team’s defeat. “Yes, we have a lot to do in terms of our bowling department because we are mainly spin attack and spinners get hit everywhere, so that’s something we need to adjust,” she added. India also wants their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to give them a good start, reducing the pressure on the middle class. Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj scored points in the previous match, so they will try to keep their form.

Team India: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh , Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht. AustraliaMeg Lanning (Captain), Rachael Haynes (Vice Captain), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

