Cover Three: Week 4 Best College Football Bets





This weekend’s matchups aren’t nearly as compelling as last week, but there are some very intriguing games from a betting standpoint. #12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin – 12:00 PM ET money line: Notre Dame +198 Wisconsin -250

Against the spread: Notre Dame -5.5 Wisconsin +5.5

O/U: 46.5 The first quarter of an hour is perhaps the key to this game. Both attacking units struggled early in the games. The Badgers beat their opponents 7-0 in the first quarter and the Irish beat them 16-14 in the opening act. Jim Leonhard and Marcus Freeman have aggressive blitz schemes that may be even more creative to create revenue in a game where points are precious. The Badgers will keep opponents at a 20% conversion rate on third downs, and their line of defense will have an advantage over a struggling Irish line of attack. The Irish should be given plenty of opportunities for big plays to counter the Badgers blitzes, and if Jack Coan can get the time to survey the scene, Mayer and Co. can produce the pieces needed to get away with a win. Trends: The Badgers are 10-16 ATS against ranked opponents under Chryst since 2015 and 8-3 S/U after a week see you in the same piece. The Irish are 22-6 S/U with a half-time deficit under Kelly. Best bet: less than 46.5 #9 Clemson at NC State – 3:30 p.m. ET ML: Clemson -430 NC State +320

ATS: Clemson -9.5 NC State +9.5

O/U: 47.5 It’s safe to say that a good start by the Woflpack would go a long way towards being able to make an upset. The running game will be key for the Wolfpack as their tandem has run 6.5 yards per carry this season. The Tigers allowed 3.1 yards per carry with 21 tackles for losses and zero touchdowns on the ground. The goal line that sealed the win against Georgia Tech was epic. Enter Devin Leary and his pass catchers. Their ability to convert on the third down and make the big plays when using themselves gives them the best chance late in the 4.e quarter. Clemson’s passing game cannot be trusted at this point, averaging 4.8 yards per game. They haven’t been able to create large pieces and they may have to lean on Will Shipley to carry the load on the road in this ACC tilt. Trends: The Tigers have won the last eight meetings between the teams with an average of 21.9 points per game. The Wolfpack is 2-15 S/U as a home underdog and 7-10 ATS since 2013. Best Bet: NC Status +9.5 #7 Texas A&M at #16 Arkansas – 3:30 PM ET ML: Arkansas +180 Texas A&M -240

ATS: Arkansas +6 Texas A&M -6

O/U: 47.5 The Aggies attack should finally be able to score some points against a middle ground Razorbacks defense. The Razorbacks’ hasty attack is formidable, but the Aggies defense has proven strong early in the season, and the Razorbacks have to throw the ball in the air more than they’d like. Jimbo Fisher teams usually peak around October/November, and this late September match-up could be the rise of that tide. Trend: Arkansas is always 41-33-3 against Texas A&M, but the Aggies are 3-0 under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies are 6-0 in games at neutral venues, but 2-4 ATS in those games. Best guess: GUEST +6 Lock & Key Pick: Michigan +18 vs Rutgers Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge Irish Distribution Content Selection Notre Dame 2021

Schedule Notre Dame 2021 Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offensive

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 class big sign ——————— Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which gives you access to all our premium content, our premium bulletin board and a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click the link below for more JOIN Make sure you stay locked in Irish Breakdown the whole time! Join the Irish Breakdown Community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube Channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook Sign up for Irish Breakdown’s FREE Daily Newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/notredame/football/cover-three-college-football-best-bets-week-four The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos