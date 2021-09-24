Seniors Compete in Gold Olympics at Warner Robins





After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the athletes were ready to get back into action

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s festivities, the 39th annual Golden Olympics are back on track. Both the athletes and staff were ready to hit the track again. “Warner Robins Parks and Recreation proudly hosts the Georgia Golden Olympics every year, and there are 60 different events for seniors aged 50 and over throughout the Georgia area,” Of the 60 events, one of the most competitive in pickleball, a sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and regular tennis. Acworth’s Naomi Shedd says pickleball is unique and gives her the chance to show her athleticism. “Hey, I’m an athlete, I’ve always been an athlete, I love being an athlete,” Shedd said, “So pickleball is where I meet new people. I get an excuse to travel. Pickleball is a unique sport.” Another popular event during the games is men’s volleyball. Four teams competed and the athletes gave their all for a chance to advance to the next round in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Ron Cupp of South Carolina says he loves competing and seeing old friends, but most importantly, it’s a way for him to keep his body active. “It’s the camaraderie,” Cupp said. “It’s still the competition. There’s a lot of rivalry, but it’s also trying to keep ourselves moving. I’m 73 years old. I’m still trying to play. I don’t want to be broke.” Whether it’s winning medals, earning the thrill of victory or just having fun, the Golden Games are a great way to have fun and stay in shape.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.13wmaz.com/article/sports/golden-olympic-games-returns-to-warner-robins-2/93-1a090744-5ddf-4209-b1de-349a7a2ac47a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos