2021 Mid-American Conference Football Week 4 Game Preview: Ohio Bobcats vs Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio (0-3) and Northwestern (1-2) face each other to improve their early season performances as they head into conference play.

So far this year, both squads have had some long periods of disappearing on offense and/or defense, with predictably poor results.

The Bobcats were bombed last week by Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 49-21, partly as a result of a fourth quarter fade, where they were beaten 21-0, with 195 yards allowed, taking few fouls with three drives of three and out for minus four yards and a drive that yielded five yards as time went on.

Meanwhile, the Northwesterns 30-23 loss to the Duke Blue Devils was a mixed bag last week, with the Wildcats giving Duke a 30-7 lead with four turnovers and a porous defense, to get back on track in the second half, putting Duke out and scoring 16 points.

We take a look at some game notes, followed by a look at each team heading into Saturday’s game.

Game Notes

Time and date: Saturday, September 25 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 25 at 12:00 PM ET Network: BTN

BTN Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois Weather: Partly sunny, 63 degrees at kick-off with 13 MPH westerly winds.

Partly sunny, 63 degrees at kick-off with 13 MPH westerly winds. Line: Northwest (-14.5) per chance of shark

Ohio Bobcats

SNAPSHOT

Points per game: 16.3 (120th out of 130 teams, FBS)

Recruits per game: 301 (118th)

Allowed points per game: 35.3 (113th)

Yards Per Game Allowed: 435 (106th)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Kurtis Rourke, Season: 432 yards passing, 3 TD, 65 percent pass, 1 INT

QB Armani Rogers

RB OShaan Allison, total 222 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD

DE Will Evans, season, 9 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 PD

S Jett Elad, 21 tackles, 2 PDs

The Bobcats had their worst performance of the season against the Ragin Cajuns last week, winning 250 yards and scoring 14 points, while allowing 562 yards and 49 points.

If Ohio is to get back on track, the offensive will need strides, with the defense still making its way due to a large number of inexperienced players in the linebacking corps and between the rotating defense line and secondary players.

The passing game is arguably the most effective tool Ohio has for defeating the Wildcats, with the return of some key players this week and an offensive line that is currently better at blocking passes than blocking runs.

Ohios WR corps could return close to full strength this week, which would be a marked boost to the passing game. Playing in his first game of the season, Ohio’s number one receiver Isiah Cox will reportedly return. Jerome Buckner, who had seven catches for over 100 yards in week one against Syracuse, may also return from injury this week.

Add to the mix WR Ty Walton, who has been going strong in recent weeks with 11 catches for 94 yards and 2 TDs, and super seniors WR Cam Odom (more than 1,000 career yards receiving) and TE Ryan Luehrman (career 458 yards receiving, 7 TDs), and the Bobcats should have a capable receiving corps.

RB OShaan Allison also sparked the passing game last week with two flyouts for 44 yards and a TD.

The Wildcats were beaten for some big wins in one-on-one coverage last week, and Ohio has some players like Cox who can win those kinds of matchups, with Cox finishing fourth and sixth in the MAC in the past two seasons. yards per reception.

Despite the offensive line shuffling the deck to combat injuries and ineffectiveness in the running game, including using the sixth guard and 3nd tackled extensively last week, the Bobcats are doing well on passing and are seventh in the FBS with less than one sack allowed per game.

The QBs may be able to spark on the ground.

QB Armani Rogers is sure to see some runs this week, after putting in a few drives last week with some agile runs, finishing the day with seven carries for 58 yards

One key to making the whole attack succeed might be QB Kurtis Rourke running more to open up running lanes, pass lanes and move the chains, be it scrambles, QB draws or zone reads.

There have been several times this season when Rourke looked at the option to pull the ball out of the RB and run to the daylight on the rim. And with Rourkes’ success as a deep passer in 2020 and the Bobcats drawing less attention in the running game, teams have dropped quite a bit in coverage in 2021, eliminating deep and intermediate routes. Running instead of throwing into tight windows can lead to some major first downs and changes in coverage.

Northwestern Wildcats

SNAPSHOT

Points per game: 22.7 (104th FBS)

Recruits per game: 364 (89th)

Points allowed per game: 24.7 (72nd)

Yards Per Game Allowed: 412 (96th)

Players to watch

RB Evan Hull, 262 yards rush, 51 yards receive, two TDs

WR Stephon Robinson Jr., 11 receptions, 149 yards, 1 TD

LB Chris Bergin, 31 tackles, 0.5 sack

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, 1.5 Bags, 1 FF, 1 INT, 2 PDs

S Brandon Joseph 52 tackles, 6 INTs last year

REMARKS

The Wildcats offense is in motion at QB position, where starter Hunter Johnson threw three INTS and fumbled last week before being replaced by dual-threat Senior Andrew Marty, who set off the Wildcats offense and won a total of 205 yards with two passes and a hasty touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Marty was injured in the fourth quarter and his status is questionable for this week’s game.

With the QB issue up in the air, Northwestern will likely be playing a lot against the Bobcats rushing defense as the Wildcats have been solid at times in rushing play and Ohio has struggled, allowing for an average of 254 yards per game.

The Wildcats have used three running backs, led by Evan Hull, who rushed for a combined 465 yards for 5.9 yards per carry and two TDs in 2021.

The Ohio defense has struggled to control the 2021 run, especially the off-tackle run, which is exactly where Hull had some success in last weeks game against the Dukes behind two pulling attacking linemen.

Ohio can see an old friend in former Bowling Green Falcon star RB Andrew Clair, who carries 12 for 77 yards for the Wildcats this season. However, Clairs’ status is in doubt after being injured late in last week’s game.

Forecast

If there was ever a time for Ohio to capture the Wildcats in a relatively vulnerable state and wave the pirate flag in an upset victory, now would be the time. Northwestern has struggled on both sides of the ball at times in 2021 and clearly didn’t play its best football for four quarters in any game this year.

Also, the Wildcat QB situation is messed up after last week where the starter had four turnovers and the backup was injured.

Unfortunately for Ohio, the Bobcats struggled on both sides of the ball to get into this game, scoring more than 35 points per game while scoring 16. Ohio has some attacking staff to play better and can stay in the game with some explosive passes against a Wildcat team that scores just 22 points per game.

With both teams working on some things, the lead should go to the Wildcats, who play at home and have the advantage of B1G size and physicality on the offensive and defensive lines. The Wildcats should be able to do enough to win, barring a large revenue difference.