Girls Tennis: Warriors Beat St. Cloud and Remain Unbeaten in CLC
The Brainerd junior went to more looper balls with backspin that helped her win the second set against her St. Cloud Crush opponent Olivia Bauerly 7-6 in a tiebreak and the match in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (3) to win.
I just knew I would make it, she said. She changed her game a bit, so then I had to adapt my game to her game.
Chaussees’ win was a decisive victory for the Warriors as they defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival 6-1 at Brainerd High School to maintain an undefeated conference record.
A win is good, as is a win for the team, Chaussee said. We have grown a lot with our training sessions and you can see that in the Tech matches in how we handle their balls well and have great matches against them.
The win is a week-long maximum in which the Warriors defeated two conference opponents.
We knew this week would be a good test to see if we keep improving, said Warriors head coach Lisa Salo. We knew that (St. Cloud) is coached very well and we love our rivalry with them. We knew they would be an improved team when we met them earlier in the season, but we also knew we are an improved team.
Salo liked how Chaussee made a mid-match adjustment to take the win. It’s something she constantly preaches to her team.
I think she was leading in that second set and then the other girl took the lead, Salo said. But Ella dragged it into a tiebreak and you know, she’s really improved by believing she can do it, and owning the points and always looking ahead. The girl she met had a little more sticky and floaty on her balls, so Ella had to be more creative at times and rely on her strengths.
It adapts, adapts and survives. We talk about that and we also say to expect the unexpected. We know how we compete and our playing styles, but we try to provide our athletes with all the tools so that they are versatile.
Brainerd swept the doubles lineup against St. Cloud led by No. 1 doubles team Brynne Folden-Lila Collins and No. 2 doubles team Lindsy Busch-Ericah Folden.
The Folden-Collins tandem won 7-5, 6-3 while the Busch-Folden duo won 6-0, 6-3.
They’ve been together quite a bit, Salo said. They are really learning and doing great things on the pitch.
Avery Anakkala-Clarie Erdal’s No. 3 doubles team won 6-2, 6-3 to complete the sweep.
Catherine Moraghan won at number 3 singles 6-4, 6-4 while Lacy Busch won 6-3, 6-1 at number 4.
The only Warrior loss came to Taylor Ruhl at No. 1 singles who battled to a 7-5, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Paige Tarrolly.
They all played well, Salo said. We’re talking about a team effort with this team and everyone’s role is important no matter where they are in the lineup. It’s all about people pushing each other and it’s a team effort.
Brainerd is 7-0 in conference and 11-1 overall. They will end the regular season for a week starting Thursday with a view to the Section 7-2A playoffs.
I just need to get the kinks out of my foundations, Chaussee said. And have faith in them too.
Brainerd 6, St Cloud Crush 1
singles
No. 1: Paige defeats Tarrolly (SC). Taylor Ruhl 7-5, 6-2
No. 2: Ella defeats Chaussee (Brd). Olivia Bauerly 6-4, 7-6 (3)
No. 3: Catherine Moraghan (Brd) defeats. Brooke Wilfong 6-4, 6-4
No. 4: Lacy Busch (Brd) defeats. Jenna Amundson 6-3, 6-1
doubles
New. 1: Brynne Folden-defeats Lila Collins (Brd). Kylie Starren-Ella Marohl 7-5, 6-3
No. 2: Lindsy Busch-Ericah Folden (Brd) defeats. Abby Brown Cailey Davidson 6-0, 6-3
New. 3: Avery defeats Anakkala-Clarie Erdal (Brd). Anna Miller Ashley Venant 6-2, 6-3
Remark: St. Cloud Crush is a partnership between St. Cloud Tech, Apollo and Cathedral.
Conference: Brd 7-0, VCA 5-2
General: Brd 11-1, VCA 7-5
Next one: Brainerd organizes Quad 9 am Saturday 25 September.
