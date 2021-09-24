Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team opens its home season at Ben Boeke Ice Arena





Through Anchorage Daily News Updated: 17 hours ago Published: 18 hours ago

Anchorage Wolverines players leave the ice after the first period of an exhibition game against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs earlier this month at the Royal Business Systems Ice Center in Anchorage. (Loren Holmes/ADN) The Anchorage Wolverines junior hockey team will make Ben Boeke Ice Arena the temporary home for three series in October and November. The team hoped to open its inaugural season in the Tier II North American Hockey League at the Sullivan Arena, which can accommodate more than 6,000 hockey players. But because the arena is still in use as a shelter for the homeless, the team officials moved their first seven home games next to the smaller Ben Boeke arena, which has a capacity of around 1,000. About 400 tickets for a single match will be available, the team said Thursday. The rest of the places will go to season ticket holders and sponsors. Barring unforeseen changes, beer and alcohol will be available for purchase, said Kari Ellsworth, the teams director of marketing and communications. The Wolverines will open their October 15-17 home season with a three-game run against the Springfield Jr. Blues from Illinois. The Janesville Jets of Wisconsin are coming to town for a series October 29-30, and the Kenai River Brown Bears will play two games at Ben Boeke on November 12-13. According to the NAHL scheme, Sullivan Arena is listed as the venue for a November 19-20 series between the Wolverines and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. With the Sullivan Arena unavailable, the Wolverines prepared for the season with training sessions at the Royal Business Systems Ice Center in south Anchorage. There they played two exhibition games and two scrimmage games within the team. [Wolverines hockey team hits the road, which means coach Mike Aikens gets a family reunion] The team will play its first nine games on the road, including this week’s Friday-Saturday series against the Minnesota Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota. The Wolverines went 2-2 at last week’s NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. The Mages are 4-2. Talon Sigurdson scored four goals in Anchorages’ first four games, the fourth most in the league. Sigurdson, a 19-year-old from Sartell, Minnesota, scored three of his goals in a 4-3 season opening loss to the El Paso Rhinos. Shane Soderwall of Algonquin, Illinois — who turned 19 on Thursday — is one of the early frontrunners in goalkeeping. He is one of seven shutout goalkeepers, ranking 10th in save percentage (0.932) and 12th in goals against average (1.92).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/sports/hockey/2021/09/23/anchorage-wolverines-junior-hockey-team-will-open-its-home-season-at-ben-boeke-ice-arena/

