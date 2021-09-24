2 Headless Departments in Karnal: The Tribune India





Parveen Arora Tribune News Service Karnal, September 23 Two key departments in Karnal have been running without heads for the past few days, hampering monitoring and management in both departments. The position of District Sports Officer in the Sports Department has been vacant for the past three months while the Food and Civil Supplies Department has been operating without the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) for the past 20 days. According to the information, the last DSO in this post retired on June 20, and after that the post became vacant, causing a delay in the salary of employees and coaches for a few months. Recently, the drawing and payout authority has been transferred to the senior coach, after which the salary has been transferred to the accounts of the staff members and coaches. When the three-day Khelo Haryana Games were hosted in the city, which saw more than 1,200 players from across the state compete in three competitions, including football, table tennis and boxing, the DSO’s position was vacant. A deputy director was appointed for the games from the headquarters, a sports enthusiast from the city said. As for the DFSC post, it has become vacant after the suspension of the last DFSC. The paddy sourcing is about to begin, but without the DFSC, the sourcing may be affected. In addition, the DFSC has the draw and payout authority to release the salary of the staff. In the absence of the DFSC, the employees have not received a salary for the past month, while the salary is in their account on the first of each month, an employee said. He maintained that the online and offline process for the rice mill agreement for the custom milled rice has been started, but without the DFSC, the offline process could not be started. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the work had suffered from the absence of these two officers, so we are managing it with the subordinate staff. “We have requested the government to second these officials as soon as possible as we need a full-time DFSC due to the upcoming procurement season,” he added.

