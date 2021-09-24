Packers v. 49ers Preview by the Numbers: Can Green Bay Fix Matchup Problems?

The Green Bay Packers head to the West Coast to take on their rival in the conference San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night football. Trips to San Francisco have been unpleasant in recent years, with Green Bay losing 74-31 in two disastrous games in the 2019 season. The Packers played an incredibly exhausted Niners squad in 2020, beating them 34-17 in a game that has never been closer. The Niners are pretty confused again, so how are the teams lining up this time?

The elephant in the room

If there was one constant for the Green Bay Packers in the 2010s, it was the running game of the San Francisco 49ers. Whether it was in 2012-13 and Colin Kaepernick or the 2019 NFC Championship Game, the Packers routinely struggled to handle the hasty attack. As for the early returns on the Packers 2021, oh boy, they aren’t great. While Green Bay’s rushing defense looks relatively solid (13th) according to EPA-per-rush, there are some major outliers affecting the numbers there. Jared Goff’s tiny hands that let a click slip through his fingers were worth -5.2 EPA on their own. If you limit it to just rushes by running backs, Green Bay’s EPA-per-rush falls in the much more typical range you’d expect from Green Bay’s rush defense on 24th. This is also reflected in Rush Defense DVOA, where Green Bay is ranked 25th. As our very own Justis Mosqueda noted in our review podcast, the Packers have not had a single loss tackle this season. The Green Bays defensive front line ranks 30th in adjusted line yards and has filled (zero or fewer yards) only 2% of all carries, the last in the NFL. It’s not as if Green Bay is also on a dime in 2018-2020. Green Bay plays a much higher percentage of traditional 3-4 looks and is still pushed around.

A saving grace for the Packers is that Niners’ backroom has really been beat up and has played about the league average this season. Their offensive line was slightly above average, which is about all you need these days to push the Packers forward. The passing game has been key to San Francisco’s success as far as taking fourth place in EPA per dropback. Nevertheless, Jimmy Garoppolo turns out to be more of a passenger than an initiator in this.

Jimmy Garoppolo remains highly efficient with mediocre grades PFF grade: 21e

EPA per game: 4th Why they traded for Trey Lance, but probably won’t start him in two numbers anytime soon? Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 21, 2021

In the absence or banishment or whatever is going on with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel has had a very strong start to the season and has been the main driver of San Francisco’s offensive efficiency. I would expect Shanahan to move Samuel so that Jaire Alexander can’t follow him. Especially since Green Bay uses Kevin King so much in week two in the slot, he will probably not only be the target of Samuel routes, but force King to make tackles in run-fits. Unless Green Bay can fill the run up this week, I don’t feel good about the defense’s chances of holding back San Francisco.

Can Green Bay sustain improvements into week two?

Ah, that’s better. Unfortunately, San Francisco’s defenses are much better than Detroit’s barebones unit. However, they will face a major loss as Jason Verrett was placed on IR. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw are also all on the injury report this week. But as long as Nick Bosa is healthy, that front will still be dangerous. Green Bay faces their own injury issues as Elgton Jenkins treats an ankle injury that has left his standings uncertain ahead of Sundays game.

Overall, the 49ers’ defense has been slightly above average so far, finishing 14th in EPA-per-play. However, it’s important to contextualize this a bit. When either team had at least a 10% chance of winning the game, the 49ers’ defense rises to fourth in the league. This is because the bulk of the Lions production in week one came during dump time. One major caveat to these numbers is that the two offenses they’ve played so far (Detroit and Philadelphia) are likely to be the lowest ten units in the league.

The scariest part of the San Francisco defense is their front, but that unit has been closer to average in most stats so far. They are 12th in rushes stopped for zero or fewer yards, 27th in run-stop win rate and 17th in pass-rush win rate. That group equates to a Packers offensive line that ranks fifth in pass-block win rate and eleventh in run-block win rate. Elgton Jenkins’ health is incredibly important for this matchup with what San Francisco has on the edges. If it’s Billy Turner and Dennis Kelly, that’s a much worse matchup for the EDGE duo of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

DeMeco Ryans took over the reins of defense after Robert Saleh left to take over as head of the Jets, but the basic tenets of the unit largely remain. In recent years, the 49ers have been a common cover-4 team sprinkling in some cover-3 looks. Expect a lot of cover-4, especially on early downs, as San Francisco tries to dink and dunk its way through the field. This will make San Francisco rely on their front to create enough pressure to force an occasional negative play and get Green Bay well behind the stick. Since Aaron Rodgers’ pocket consciousness was a bit questionable at first, how he handles four pressures is going to be a big x factor in this game.

The matchup and schematic issues the 49ers present are loud and clear. This is an important game for Green Bay, not only to win a game in the normal way for the playoffs, but also to show that they can beat a capable opponent who can take advantage of Green Bay’s weaknesses. The biggest problem of recent years has been that Green Bay struggled to adapt or overcome particularly bad matchups for them. If they can do it here and get away with a road win in San Francisco, that will do a lot to allay the worries at the start of the season.