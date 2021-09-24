



The NFL season is long, and Fantasy football is no different. Sometimes people get too absorbed in the highs and lows when in the big picture they are just gradual dips or bumps. It seems we as fans have become obsessed with being one of the first to name something (good or bad) so it can rule others. The general advice this week is to just take a breath, try again and keep moving forward. Whether that’s your stud running back, you gave another shot in your lineup in the first round or just life in general. begins walk back Ty Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens (@DET): Despite the Ravens bringing in a flurry of household names to fill their backfield, Williams still seems to be the main rider. Unfortunately, he will always lose some production to Lamar Jackson. Yet against the Detroit Lions who have awarded the most fantasy points to running backs so far this season according to Fantasy ProHe should be in your lineup this week.

Despite the Ravens bringing in a flurry of household names to fill their backfield, Williams still seems to be the main rider. Unfortunately, he will always lose some production to Lamar Jackson. Yet against the Detroit Lions who have awarded the most fantasy points to running backs so far this season according to Fantasy ProHe should be in your lineup this week. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (@JAX): Edmonds has been reliable this year, especially in the points per receiving leagues. He caught five passes last week for a total of 75 yards, and this week will only look better if he has a Jacksonville Jaguars defense giving up 23.4 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (@ BY): The Dallas Cowboys have awarded an average of more than 30 fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season. Smith came out of week 1 but was much more pedestrian against the last week San Francisco 49ers. Despite that, he still led the Eagles in goals, which is where you want to go in a great match-up like this.

The Dallas Cowboys have awarded an average of more than 30 fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season. Smith came out of week 1 but was much more pedestrian against the last week San Francisco 49ers. Despite that, he still led the Eagles in goals, which is where you want to go in a great match-up like this. KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (vs. SEA): You obviously start guys like Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Osborn should still be on fantasy radars though. He leads the Vikings in receiving yards and has 12 catches on 15 goals for 167 yards and a touchdown in the season. While the two top dogs get all the defensive attention in a gunfight, Osborn may end up being one of the biggest contributors on the day. Tight ending Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: Even when the Broncos weren’t forced to throw the ball across the field, Fant managed to reach the end zone. He’s pretty much a must to start at this point, even if the Broncos usually go on the attack with a two-tight stare. Defensive Stream sit walk back Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (@ PIT): This is just a very bad matchup for Mixon this week. I’d love to be proven wrong, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have only given up just over eight fantasy points per game to running back opponents this season so far this season. It’s going to be hard to sled for the backsliding players in this one, if they’re hoping to try and establish the run rather than make the pass to clear the box of defenders.

This is just a very bad matchup for Mixon this week. I’d love to be proven wrong, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have only given up just over eight fantasy points per game to running back opponents this season so far this season. It’s going to be hard to sled for the backsliding players in this one, if they’re hoping to try and establish the run rather than make the pass to clear the box of defenders. Buffalo Bills running backs (vs WAS): We thought Week 1 had seen the end of this messy backfield for the Bills when Zach Moss was a healthy scratch. Devin Singletary looked like he would be the man, but he had trouble with fumbles. Moss returned in Week 2 to score two touchdowns, but he only had 10 total touches for 34 yards despite the Bills working with a lead. Then when you add quarterback Josh Allen who takes away the rushing opportunities in the red zone, it becomes easy to avoid these two in a bad matchup. Wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Washington soccer team (@BUF): No offense to Taylor Heinicke, as he did some fun stuff on Thursday Night Football, and should keep McLaurin relevant for the rest of the season. However, the Buffalo Bills are allowing the second-least fantasy points to wide receiver opponents this season. It will be tough for the passing game this week.

No offense to Taylor Heinicke, as he did some fun stuff on Thursday Night Football, and should keep McLaurin relevant for the rest of the season. However, the Buffalo Bills are allowing the second-least fantasy points to wide receiver opponents this season. It will be tough for the passing game this week. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Bucs (@LAR): Evans signs Jalen Ramsey’s order this week, and the Los Angeles Rams defense has only awarded an average of 17.7 fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Tom Brady is also very good at finding the great matchup his offense has against the defense. This one just isn’t.

