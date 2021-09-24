Sports
No. 3 Ohio State opens season Friday against St. Thomas
The Ohio state women’s hockey team will enter 2021 with the highest preseason rankings in the history of the program, but will need to overcome two gaping holes in the front position to reach the top.
Head coach Nadine Muzerall said the No. 3 Buckeyes hope to get over the hump and surpass their Frozen Four finish from a year ago.
Finishing in the Frozen Four, which falls short, has left that bitter taste in their mouths, Muzerall said. The bar continues to be set here in the state of Ohio when it comes to women’s ice hockey. We used to aim for the Frozen Four and that’s more in the rear view mirror.
Losing forwards Emma Maltais and Tatum Skaggs, who finished fourth and ninth respectively in career points, will be the toughest challenge at the top of Ohio’s offensive attack, but senior goalkeeper Andrea Braendli said in preseason she’s not worried about the team experience.
I know we’ve lost a few players, but we’ve also gained a lot of confidence from the new players that came in and I have a feeling that some of the older ones, especially some of the younger ones, will step up and step into that. position of goalscorer, Braendli said. We have a lot of talent in our team who can show off at any time of the match.
Aside from Maltais and Skaggs, the other seven who scored more than 10 points in 2020 all return, headlined by Jennifer Gardiner, who tied the team with eight goals in the shortened COVID-19 season.
Gardiner is joined on the front line by other veteran forwards Liz Schepers and seniors Gabby Rosenthal and Paetyn Levis, all of whom scored at least five goals a season ago.
The most important piece of Ohio States’ offensive puzzle is sophomore forward Jenna Buglioni.
As a freshman, Buglioni played in all 20 games, drawing attention when she tied for a high-scoring team and scored a .157 shot percentage, the highest percentage of any Buckeye with at least 50 shots in 2020.
On the defensive side, Ohio State loses only key defender Lisa Bruno, returning its old core in seniors Sophie Jaques and Madison Bizal, while sophomore Riley Brengman looks to finish her impressive freshman season.
Jaques led the team with 33 blocked shots en route to third-Team All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association honors for the second season in a row, while Bizal posted 10 assists last year, accounting for the second most on the Buckeyes last season behind Maltais and Skaggs.
Bringman made a big impact on the blue line for Ohio State last year, blocking one shot per game and finding the back of the net twice the highest total of all defenders in 2020, earning her way onto the WCHA All-Rookie team. .
The goal for her fourth season is patrolling Braendli, who will try to build on her legacy as the best goalkeeper in Ohio state women’s hockey history.
She already leads the program with 47 career wins and an average of 1.91 goals, while her rescue rate of 0.930 is just seven points below the benchmark.
The Zurich, Switzerland native has stopped 1,891 shots in her 78-game tenure, which equates to just over 24 per game. If she maintains that pace, she will finish her career more than 100 blocked shots better than current record holder Kassidy Sauve, Braendlis’ predecessor.
Getting the puck past Braendli has proven difficult, but she said she’s not worried about her accolades, but rather about winning the national championship.
All that matters is the success of the team and the teams, not my individual success, Braendli said. I’ll see where I am after the season, but I really hope that as a team this year we can go one step further and win something big.
The Buckeyes open the season Friday at the Ohio State Ice Rink at 6 p.m. against St. Thomas, who made the offseason jump from Division III to Division I. They meet again Saturday at 2 p.m., with both games live streamed on BTN+.
