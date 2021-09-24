Youth detained for stealing mobile in Chandigarh: The Tribune India





Chandigarh: UT police arrested Karan, 22, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, for allegedly taking a cell phone and Rs 700 from the complainant, Dalip Kumar, on Sept. 22. A case has been registered. TNS Youth arrested with heroin Chandigarh: The local police have arrested a 21-year-old boy with 38 grams of heroin. Police said the suspect, Amit, a resident of Sector 52, was arrested near the grain market in Sector 39. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. TNS Man nailed with stolen bike Chandigarh: A resident of Mohali, Sarwan Mahto (31), was caught by the UT police on a stolen bicycle with a false license plate. The suspect was arrested in Sector 38 (West). A case has been registered. TNS PU exam on September 27 postponed Chandigarh: Panjab University has postponed all examinations – golden opportunity/improvement/extra category (offline mode) – scheduled for September 27 in view of the farmers’ union Bharat bandh appeal. The exams, which were scheduled for September 27, will now be held on October 1, the university announced on Thursday. TNS photo contest Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College is organizing a ‘Centenary Year Photography Competition’ to pay tribute to the institution’s 100-year legacy and to house the best pieces that will serve as backdrops to various keepsakes to be released as part of the occasion. The five-day competition started on September 21 and the results will be announced on September 27. The top three photographers will receive cash prizes of Rs50,000 along with certificates of excellence from the institute. TNS Table tennis meeting from 3 Oct Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will host the Gurkul Global 34th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship – 2021 for the Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy from October 3-8, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. The Championship is played in U-11 (players born on or after January 1, 2011), cadets U-13 (players born or after January 1, 2009), sub-junior U-15 (players born on or after January 1, 2009). , 2007), junior U-17 (players born on or after January 1, 2005), junior (players born on or after January 1, 2013), and senior men’s and women’s categories. TNS Hit by train, worker dies mohali: A migrant worker died here on Thursday after being hit by a train between the villages of Swada and Landra. The train came from Hudhur Sahib and was on its way to Una. Jagdeep Singh, head of Railway Chowki, Kharar, said the identity of the migrant worker, who was about 36 years old, has yet to be established. The body had been kept in the Civil Hospital morgue for 72 hours for identification purposes. TNS Man jumps in front of train, killed Chandigarh: A 40-year-old man, Harjinder Singh, committed suicide on Thursday by jumping in front of a freight train near the Peer Sohana area of ​​Gharuan. The driver of the freight train informed the Railway Police about the incident. The police registered a case and handed over the body to the family after an autopsy. During investigation, it was found that Harjinder was suffering from depression and was being treated by the PGI. TNS All ready for the police exam Fatehgarh Sahib: The Fatehgarh Sahib Police Department has put in place foolproof security measures to ensure the smooth running of the agent recruitment written test. The written test will take place on 25 and 26 September in two shifts. Six centers have been set up for 16,000 candidates in the district, SSP Sandeep Goel said. “Strict security measures have been taken. No one is allowed in a radius of 300-500m from exam centers. Searching candidates will be airport standard,” he said. — OC U-14, U-16 Probable Squads Announced Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Cricket Association, affiliated with the Haryana Cricket Association, has announced the boys U-14 and U-16 probables for an upcoming prep camp. U-14: Arpit Somal, Digvijay, Kabir Johar, Harjagteshwar, Ashmit, Kartik Rana, Arjun Veer, Shashank Dumka, Apoorve Bansal, Manan Arora, Mahir Singla, Sachit, Samardeep Singh, Atul Sharma, Abhisar, Ranvir Arora, Vansh, Harshit, Kumar, Hardikpreet , Arnav Sharma, Rohan Jindal, Tanishq Singh, Aarav Sahu, Manraj and Saksham. U-16: Ehit Salaria, Piyush, Chirag Makkar, Krishan Rajpal, Himalaya Patel, Lakshay Sood, Jivesh, Chaityanya Sharma, Kartik Sharma, Mahir Singla, Tanmay, Pawan, Harnoor Nanda, Cheta, Gursharan Singh, Sohil Jeet, Aryan Kumar, Ritik Rai, Manish , Tejas, Depanshu, Gautam, Chiranjiv, Samarth, Anand and Suraj Prakash. TNS PU among top 350 varieties in Asia Chandigarh: Panjab University has been ranked in the bracket of 1001-1200 in the QS World University Rankings – 2022 released on Thursday. The institution was ranked 251-300 in the QS ranking by subject and 301-350 among Asian universities. The universities are assessed on six different criteria. Panjab University has scored 5.2 points on academic reputation, 15.1 on citations by faculty, 3.6 on employer reputation, 4.6 on student-faculty ratio and 1.1 on international student ratio. TNS

