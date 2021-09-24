LSU vs. Mississippi State: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel





Almost exactly one year to the day after Mississippi State stunned defending national champion LSU on the road, these two teams will meet again on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi. This time around, the Tigers already have a loss on their ledger and hope a revenge game against the Bulldogs can be a springboard to relevance. Mississippi State will try to bounce back from a crushing – and controversial – 31-29 defeat at Memphis last week. Mike Leach’s team led 17-7 at halftime and nearly doubled Memphis in total yards, but a 94-yard punt return by the Tigers with two errors from the crew on duty helped seal the fate of the state of Mississippi. Just two weeks ago, however, the Bulldogs drove the momentum generated by a raucous home crowd at Davis-Wade Stadium to a quality 24-10 win over NC State in a night game. With a noon ET kickoff this time, Mississippi State needs its fans to be excited by the presence of an SEC West rival to recreate that home field advantage. LSU lost its first road game at UCLA in Week 1, but sophomore quarterback Max Johnson has since put in some quality performances and looks set for another test away from Tiger Stadium. LSU vs. Mississippi State: Need to Know A rock fight in the trenches: Don’t expect much production on the ground from either side. Neither team was able to effectively run the ball away, but their respective run defenses were excellent. The Tigers average about 3 yards per rush and are ranked 120th nationally. (By comparison, LSU’s 2019 national title team averaged 4.28 yards per carry.) Similarly, Mississippi State’s 2.72 yards per rush ranks 125th nationally. However, LSU and Mississippi State have top-25 cattle defenses with 2.66 and 2.93 yards per allowable carry, respectively. Simply put, both teams have work to do on the ground. Defensive Chess: Playing man cover against Mississippi State last season spelled doom for LSU when Leach introduced himself to the SEC with a bang. Former Bulldogs quarterback KJ Costello threw 623 yards, an SEC record in the 44-34 win, which exposed the cracks in defensive coordinator Bo Pelini’s system. Pelini is out and Daronte Jones is in as DC, but the Tigers are still playing a lot of man cover. According to TruMedia data, only ten teams in the country are more likely to play man-to-man. The Tigers are brimming with talent in their high school, but it would be wise to drop eight men into zone coverage and force the Bulldogs to try and run the ball. Star receivers on both sides: With both teams relying so heavily on the pass, it’s no surprise that there are budding stars at the receiver. LSU sophomore Kayshon Boutte leads the SEC with six receiving touchdowns. He also ranks third with 20 receptions and sixth with 223 yards receiving. Mississippi State’s Makiai Polk leads the league with 25 receptions and ranks fifth with 226 yards. Eliminating these players, or at least limiting their explosive plays, could make all the difference. How LSU vs. Mississippi State live Date: Saturday 25 September |Time: 12 noon ET

Venue: Davis-Wade Stadium — Starkville, Mississippi

TV: ESPN|Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) LSU vs. Mississippi State Forecast, Choices Featured game | Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers These teams have some clear similarities. Both are strong against the run, while attacking dependent on the pass. LSU’s athletes on offense are more explosive, but the Mississippi state defense was the more physical of the two. Look for the Bulldogs defense and home advantage to make a difference.Forecast: Mississippi State (+3) Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 4, and which Top 25 favorite is going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread — all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in nearly $3,000 in profits over the past five seasons — and find out.

