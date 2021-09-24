Missouri Football gets sets for undefeated Boston College on Saturday – ESPN 98.1 FM





The University of Missouri soccer team enters its fourth game of the season, playing against Boston College on Saturday, September 25 at noon. Missouri goes 2-1 with victories over Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri. However, they fell on September 11, 35-28 in Kentucky.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Drink.wav Boston College has taken victories against Colgate, UMass and Temple, outdoing their opponents 124-31 in the first three games. This will be the first-ever head-to-head match-up between these two schools who have won 1,377 career games together. Key players: Missouri After going 5-5 in 2020, Missouri comes in offensively with Connor Bazelak quarterback. The Red Shirt sophomore is off to a great start, averaging nearly 300 yards going through three games. He has thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception. Running back Tyler Badie caught three of the touchdowns. He had also added three scores on the ground and has 361 rushing yards. Daniel Parker has received touchdowns while four other players have been given passes for six. Defensively, Blaze Alldredge leads the team with 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Jaylon Carlies has two interceptions, while both Akayleb Evans and Kris Abrams-Draine have one each. Boston College: protagonists Despite the great start to the season, Boston College will be without their starting quarterback and potential early pick in the NFL draft in Phil Jurkovec. Dennis Grosel, however, played well with his chance. He appeared in each of the first three games and threw 302 yards. Grossel also added a pair of touchdowns and added 67 yards on the ground with two more touchdowns. Running back Patrick Garwo comes in as the leading rusher carries with 237 yards on 36. Zay Flowers leads the team with 213 yards receiving. Defensively, Isaiah Graham-Mobley has 21 tackles for a team high. Linebackers Kam Arnold and Vinny DePalma have each had fumbles this year, while the defense has picked four passes. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/drink-2.wav After this game, both teams will play on October 2, with Missouri facing the University of Tennessee at 12:00 PM. Boston College travels to Clemson and plays at 7:30 p.m.

