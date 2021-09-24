Local rally: Lawrence field hockey makes Cony





AUGUSTA Emily Hirsey’s goal gave Lawrence’s hockey team a 1-0 victory over Cony on Thursday afternoon. Maddy Niles had an assist on goal. Emma Pullen had seven saves to earn the Bulldogs shutout (7-0). Taylor Prebit had six saves for the Rams (4-3). LEAVITT 2, GARDINER 0: Ava Gagnon scored two goals, one in each half, and the Hornets beat the Tigers in a Class B game on Thursday afternoon. Keriah Marston assisted on every goal for the Hornets (5-1). Gardiner put pressure on Leavitt late in the game, but the Hornets held off the attacks. Leavitts Paige DeMascio had three saves, while Cassidy Clark had four for Gardiner (3-4). GIRLS FOOTBALL VALLEY 10, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0:Sana Mino scored four goals to lead the Cavaliers to the Class D victory at Bingham. Kirsten Bigelow, Surata Wright and Madeline Hill each added two goals for Valley (1-0-0), while Kara Bigelow and Hill made 15 saves together. Sophia Steward stopped five shots for Greater Portland Christian (0-3-0). ERSKINE 6, RABBIT 0: MacKenzie Roderick scored two goals to lead the Eagles to a victory over the Rams in Augusta. Riley Rochelle, Brielle Crommit and Emma Charest each scored goals for Erskine (3-1-0). Cony drops to 0-4-0. BOYS FOOTBALL BELFAST 4, WATERVILLE 1: Zephrin LePANs scored twice to lead the Lions in Waterville. Oliver Tailbacks and Jonah Lovejoy scored for Belfast (3-2-0), while Elias Howard made two saves. Simeon Zeimetz scored for Waterville (1-2-1) with the assist of Martin Hazlehurst. Aiden Tavares had five saves. VALLEY 2, GREATER PORTLAND CHRIST 1: Nick Schrader scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers (1-2) over the Lions (1-3) in a Class D South game at Bingham. Kaden Patterson scored for GPC on a penalty in the second half. Tyler Wilson had two saves. Valley goalkeeper Harry Lewis made five saves. CARRABEC 5, DIRIGO 1: Luke Carey made a hat-trick to help the Cobras (1-0) break away from the host Cougars (1-5) in Dixfield. Seth Price scored the other two goals for Carrabec, who played his highly anticipated season opener. William Lawrence made five saves in goal. Trenton Hutchinson scored for Dirigo, who trailed 2-1 at halftime. Travis Wright stopped 11 of the 14 shots. ” Previous Boys soccer: Erskine beats Cony to remain undefeated Next one ” Field hockey: young Skowhegan knocks out rival, keeps rolling on

