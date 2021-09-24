Best table tennis set | FOX31 Denver

Suggest a correction
Ping-Pong, or table tennis as it is commonly known because Ping-Pong is a trademark, is a game that can be played and enjoyed by everyone. You only need two paddles, a ball and a table; you don’t even need someone else to play with if you’re bouncing against a wall in front of you.
The best table tennis set to get you started on your mission of fun is the JP WinLook Pro Ping Pong Paddle Set. This set comes with four high-quality paddles for every skill level and eight highly durable balls that can withstand a lot of play. It also includes a carry/storage case to protect your equipment.
Table tennis sets usually include three things: paddles, balls, and a carry bag. In very rare cases, it may also include a retractable net.
You only need to know three terms when it comes to table tennis sets, and they all have to do with the quality of the included paddles. Those terms are control, spin and speed.
The three main parts of the paddle assembly are the blade and the rubber back attached to it, as well as the handle. For more information about the paddle construction, visit the table tennis set buying guide at BestReviews.
Table tennis balls have a three-star rating system. One and two star balls are for practice and recreational use, while three star balls are for competitive play.
Carrier bags can be made from any number of materials and are available in any number of sizes. However, it is recommended to have one to extend the life of your table tennis equipment.
The prices for table tennis sets are in a relatively narrow window. Lower quality kits that are primarily aimed at new players or those who enjoy the game as a hobby can be found for $20 or less with a pair of paddles and balls. However, spending up to $30 will sometimes get you more paddles, balls, and possibly a briefcase. If you spend over $30, you’ll get professional-quality table tennis sets.
Absolute. That said, make sure you store all your table tennis equipment in a temperature-controlled environment away from moisture. The paddles can quickly become unusable due to warping and loosening back from the exposure.
As a general rule, table tennis sets contain only a few paddles and a few ping pong balls. Nevertheless, certain sets that also include retractable nets are slowly gaining popularity in the market. If you are looking for a table, it is recommended to buy one specially designed for table tennis.
JP WinLook Pro Ping Pong Paddle Set
What you need to know: Whether you’re just starting out or need new gear to continue your dominance, this table tennis set has everything you need.
What you will like: An included carrying bag and eight high-quality ping pong balls round out this table tennis set.
What to think about: Although rare, the back of the blade has been known to come off.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon
What you need to know: This affordable table tennis equipment is not intended for professional use, but is a perfect starter kit.
What you will like: Another table tennis set with included carrying bag and 10 ping pong balls.
What to think about: The quality of the paddles is not high enough for competitive use.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon
Stiga Classic Table Tennis Set for 4 Players
What you need to know: The included ping pong balls aren’t the best, but this is a great option if you need new paddles.
What you will like: Despite the general quality issues, the paddle back is less prone to loosening than many other paddles.
What to think about: The handles of the paddles can shatter a little with use.
Where to buy: Sold by Amazon
