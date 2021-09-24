Sports
Patriot League Football Extra presented by TIAA (week four)
american football
Colgate’s Dakosty discusses Jarmolowich’s top game
Colgate Head Coach Stan Dakosty discusses Michael Jarmolowichs against William & Mary. The Intercept placed #2 in this week’s Patriot Leagues Top 3 Plays of the Week
Watch Dakostys interview
FCS All-In Week 3 Episode Premieres Saturday Morning
A new episode of FCS All-In premieres Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on YouTube. The weekly online show highlights each of the NCAA FCS conferences. Fans can subscribe to the FCS All-In YouTube channel, turn on notifications, and come back every Saturday morning to see the Patriot Leagues segment, as well as those from around the FCS.
FCS All-In YouTube Page
Georgetown appears to be defending Lou Little Trophy against Columbia
The Georgetown University and Columbia University football programs will play the sixth rendition of the Lou Little Trophy series when they meet Saturday afternoon at Columbia’s Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium. The Lou Little Trophy, who will remain with the winner until the following year’s game, honors College Football Hall of Fame Head Coach Lou Little who coached in both Georgetown and Columbia.
Read more about the Lou Little Trophy
Lafayette Playing FootballBehind the microphone and in the Huddle
Lafayette Sports Networks Gary Laubach and Mike Joseph discuss Leopards’ upcoming game against Penn this week Behind the microphone. Joseph goes Inside the Huddle to talk about Lafayette generating big plays by checking and taking what opposing defenses have given them. Head Coach John Garrett, junior linebacker Billy Shaeffer and junior receiver Joe Gillette talk about the challenges Penn faces this week.
Look behind the microphone
Watch Inside the Huddle
View Penn Preview
Episode 2 of LehighsBrown and flight
LehighSports.com talks about the start of the Mountain Hawks season and previews the start of League play in the second episode of the annualBrown and flightseries. Head Coach Tom Gilmore, junior running back Zaythan Hill and junior defensive back TyGee Leach discuss the rivalry between Lehigh and Colgate.
Watch episode 2 of Brown and Flight
THIS WEEK IN PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL (WEEK FOUR)
GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-1, 0-0 PL) AT COLUMBIA LIONS (1-0, IVY)
Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium/New York, NY 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Lance Medow; Analyst – Josh Martin
REMARKS: GEORGETOWN
LIVE STATS
HOLY CROSSFEEDERS (2-1, 0-0 PL) AT NO. 19/20 MONTH HAWKS (2-1, Great South)
Kessler Stadium/West Long Branch, NJ 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Matt Harmon; Analyst Eddy Occhipinti
REMARKS: HOLY CROSS
LIVE STATS
LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-3, 0-0 PL) AT COLGATE RAIDERS (0-3, 0-0 PL)
Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium 1:00 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Eric Malanoski; Analyst Jeff Bishop
RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio Lehigh Valley 1230/1320 AM): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analyst – Matt Markus, Steve Lomangino
REMARKS: LEHIGH | COLGATE
LIVE STATS
PENN QUAKERS (1-0, IVY) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (0-3, 0-0 PL)
Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 3:30 PM (ESPN+)
BROADCAST (ESPN+/LSN): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analyst – Mike Joseph; Sideline – John Leone
REMARKS: LAFAYETTE
LIVE STATS
FORDHAM RAMS (0-3, 0-0 PL) AT STony BROOK SEAWOLVEN (1-2, CAA)
Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium/Stony Brook, NY 3:30 PM (FloSports)
BROADCAST (FloSports): PxP – Jonny Wincott; PxP – Sam Kornhauser; Sideline – Sam Neiderman
RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; Analyst – Andrew Gullotta
REMARKS: FORDAM
LIVE STATS
ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE
In its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot Leagues’ athletic success is achieved as member institutions remain committed to the tenet of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.
|
