Bulldogs Open Ole Miss Fall Invitation With Eight Wins





OXFORD, MRS. Georgia swept the morning double and four Bulldogs won on Friday’s opening day of the Ole Miss Fall Invite. To graduate Morgan Coppoci , junior Ania Hertel and freshmen Guillermina Grant and Mell Reasco all notched singles wins on the first day. No. 66 Coppoc defeated Ole Miss’s Reka Zadori in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). Hertel defeated Ole Miss’ Ludmila Kareisova in a thrilling 7-3 tiebreak in the third set. Freshmen Grant and Reasco each took their first collegiate singles wins this afternoon. Grant defeated Ole Miss’s Lillian Gabrielson (6-0, 3-6, 6-4), while Reasco defeated Ole Miss’ Rachel Krzyzak in the final match of the day (4-6, 6-1, 6-2). no. 19 Lea Ma fell to number 69 Tiphanie Fiquet by Ole Miss in straight sets, while senior Alee Clayton and freshmen Mai Nirundorn lost back and forth in the third set. In doubles, all four Georgia teams won. Grant and Nirudorn’s freshman tandem jumped on Orefice and Cheshire of Alabama to win, 6-0, while seniors Meg Kowalskic and Clayton defeated Gudiseva and Zadori of Ole Miss, 6-1. Coppoc and Hertel defeated Alabama’s Hiser and Bencheikh 6-4, while Ma and Reasco defeated Alabama’s Sedlackova and Parkhomenko 6-3. “It was a good first day here in Oxford,” Georgia head coach said Drake Bernstein . “It was the first game of the fall for a couple of girls and Mell’s first game in Red and Black.” “Mell did a great job resetting after her first set and had most points under control by the end of the game.” said Bernstein. “Anna spent a lot of energy in both singles and doubles all day long. She played relentlessly aggressively and she’s starting to find her stride. Morgan took a step forward today from last week and I think we’ll see her during her fall. and fifth year.” The Bulldogs will be back in action tomorrow during the Ole Miss Fall Invite. Doubles starts at 10:00 AM ET and singles is scheduled for the afternoon. Singles results #69 Tiphanie Fiquet (Ole Miss) beats. #19 Lea Ma (Georgia) 6-3, 6-1

Ania Hertel (Georgia) def. Ludmila Kareisova (Ole Miss) 6-2, 5-6, 7-6 (7-3)

Mell Reasco (Georgia) def. Rachel Krzyzak (Ole Miss) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

#66 Morgan Coppoci (Georgia) def. Zadori River (Ole Miss) 6-3, 6-3

Guillermina Grant (Georgia) def. Lillian Gabrielsen (Ole Miss) 6-0, 3-6, 6-4

Elysia Pool (Ole Miss) defeats. Mai Nirundorn (Georgia) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Anaelle Leclerq (Ole Miss) beats. Alee Clayton (Georgia) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 Doubles results

Morgan Coppoci / Ania Hertel (Georgia) def. Anne Marie Hiser / Loudmilla Bencheikh (Alabama) 6-4

Lea Ma / Mell Reasco (Georgia) def. Petra Sedlackova/Anna Parkhomenko (Alabama) 6-3

Guillermina Grant / Mai Nirundorn (Georgia) def. Sydeny Orefice/Ansley Cheshire (Alabama) 6-0

Alee Clayton / Meg Kowalskic (Georgia) def. Eesha Gudiseva / Reka Zadori (Ole Miss) 6-1

