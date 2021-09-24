American football’s return brings joy amid COVID-19 malaise





Former Superbowl champion quarterback Joe Montana, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, speaks during an interview in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Jan. 22, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24 (Reuters) – The return of fans to NFL games this season is a welcome boost for a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and changes in almost every facet of American life. Fans were largely banned from stadiums last season to contain the spread of the virus, but have come back in force, donning jerseys in Dallas, face painting in Seattle and blocks of cheese on their heads in Green Bay. “It was hard last season to see cardboard cutouts in the stands and hear the noise from the fans,” Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana told Reuters. “It’s great that people are back on the seats. It means a lot to everyone in this country. Everyone says baseball is the American sport, but I’m different. I think football is.” Ahead of the season, 93% of all season ticket holders renew their tickets, a record in five years, and nearly two million fans have attended regular season games so far this year, slightly earlier than 2019, the NFL said. Montana, which led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl wins, is part of a new Guinness campaign celebrating the reunion of football fans with a pint of the famed Irish stout. “We have good things at our fingertips,” says an optimistic commercial featuring Montana. Americans hope the nation finally turns the page on the pandemic, which has killed more than 670,000 people in the United States since the virus emerged early last year. The number of new cases in the US is dwindling and a recent spate of COVID-19 hospitalizations, mainly among the unvaccinated, may also have peaked, though the nation still reported some 1,500 COVID-19 deaths in the past week. per day, according to CDC data. read more If the positive trends continue, all roads will lead to the highly anticipated Super Bowl on February 13 in Los Angeles at the city’s new, state-of-the-art SoFi stadium. “It will be a sign to everyone in space and time that everything is back to normal,” Montana said. “Especially if they play a good game,” he said, adding that he expected a rematch of last year’s championship game between Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs. LA-based event producers such as John Terzian, owner of the h.wood Group, said the energy at games this season is unmatched. “In all my years, I’ve never seen this kind of excitement,” said Terzian, whose field-level club Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium was packed with high-rolling fans and A-list celebrities ahead of the Rams home opener. “I think it’s going to be one of the best Super Bowls ever. We plan to pull out all the stops at events,” he said. “People are really excited to be back at the events they enjoy, and the NFL is at the top of the list.” Editing by Christian Radnedge Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/return-american-football-brings-joy-amid-covid-19-malaise-2021-09-24/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos