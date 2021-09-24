11 Best Tennis Necklaces and Bracelets for Every Budget





When you buy through our links, Insider can earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. Tennis bracelets and necklaces were popularized by professional tennis player Chris Evert.

Due to social media trends, they have seen a huge increase in sales in 2021.

We’ve compiled a list of options to suit all budgets, from fashion jewelry to fine jewelry. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Calling the diamond bands “tennis bracelets” first started with the American professional tennis player Chris Evert, who often wore them on the court. Her tennis career ran from 1972 to 1989, but the bracelet was a popular accessory as early as the 1920s. Now, in 2021, the bracelets are making a big comeback. “We’ve seen a huge increase in sales of tennis-style pieces,” said Olivia Landau, the jewelry brand’s founder and CEO. The clear cut. “One in 12 collection pieces sold on our website in 2021 was a tennis collar or bracelet. Plus, in Q2 [quarter two], tennis equipment sales grew 600 percent year-over-year.” Landau says these styles have always been considered a staple, but they have recently become trend pieces as well. In fact, she says they’ve sold three times more tennis necklaces in the past six months than in all the time since the brand launched in 2018. Landau attributes much of this popularity to TikTok and Instagram influencers. “For example, @itsmetinx bought our chain in late 2020 and continues to post about it,” says Landau. “We’ve seen a sustained spike in sales as her community jumps on the trend too!” That said, if you’re not in the mood to shell out a few thousand dollars for an actual diamond tennis collar or bracelet, there are also plenty of great options from esteemed fashion jewelry brands that have jumped on the trend. Below, we’ve rounded up tennis bracelets and necklaces to suit all budgets, whether you’re looking for something under $50 or an investment piece to wear for a lifetime. 11 of the Best Tennis Bracelets and Necklaces for Every Price:

