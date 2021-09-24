Aahana luxury resort spreads greenery on lap of national park





A luxury wilderness retreat! The forest retreats of Thoreaus or the lonely wanderings of Wordsworth may be a thing of the past. But who says you can’t experience the thrills and joys of nature in a plush modern backdrop? Aahana The Corbett Wilderness is a luxury resort in the lap of the famous national park. It is spread over 13.5 hectares of greenery, with villas, organic gardens and oriental gazebos along the walkway. The resort offers individually designed rooms for your luxurious stay. These are equipped with every conceivable comfort and care. So whether it’s a romantic getaway, a solo experience or a family vacation, there’s something for everyone. Their multi-cuisine restaurant is a treat for the taste buds. You can enjoy international cuisines including continental, oriental and Mediterranean. In the Indian menu you have everything from tasty snacks to healthy starters. Plus a special dessert section to satisfy your sweet tooth. Aahana Resort also brings the farm-to-table experience with fresh harvests and organic milk served to your tables. And all the while you can enjoy the view of the surrounding wilderness. But wait, there’s more, from barbecues to garden tea parties and alfresco dining for your enjoyment. You can start your morning with a yoga session under the sun. Or head to their indoor gym with equipment for both beginners and veterans. Or maybe a game of pool or table tennis? In the afternoon you can take a dip in the pool. Strategically placed in the foreground of the jungle, the pool offers a sense of swimming in the wild. This will certainly appeal to the children, who have a special pool just below the waterfall.

