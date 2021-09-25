Jose Abreu exceeded Jerry Reinsdorf’s expectations

Before Jose Abreu signed a historic contract in the fall of 2013, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf was somewhat hesitant. Then, he was assured that Abreu was ready to be the team’s daily first baseman.

I know when we looked at him, Kenny [Williams] really loved him, Reinsdorf said. The bidding got quite high. I said to Kenny, what percentage would you bet on him to be our first baseman on opening day next year and he said 100 percent. Then I went ahead and reached and went higher on the money than I thought.

Reinsdorf signed Abreu to a $68 million six-year contract, the richest in Sox history and the largest at the time for an international free agent, surpassing the $56 million six-year contract that Yu Darvish signed with the Rangers in 2012. AL Rookie of the Year honors and placed fourth in the MVP voting in 2014, but Reinsdorf’s respect for Abreu was blown after he got to know him.

I had no idea I was getting someone who was such a leader and such a great person, he said.

Abreu was almost 27 when he signed from Cuba and some scouts doubted his ability to pitch in the Major League. But Williams was impressed with Abreus’ talent and skilled, no-nonsense approach to battle practice, and he convinced Reinsdorf to write a bigger check than he had anticipated when the chase began.

All I expected was to get a really good player, said Reinsdorf, who signed Abreu for three years for a $50 million extension last season.

Abreu responded by winning the AL MVP award in 2020.

Angel sidelined

Three games into his return from the injured list, Adam Engel felt discomfort in his leg finishing first base on Thursday and was kept out of the lineup on Friday.

Engel is limited to 36 games due to various injuries and needs at bats in the last two weeks of the regular season to prepare for the postseason.

Tepera update

Right-handed Ryan Tepera, who cut his finger on a door frame in his apartment, is coming across well, manager Tony La Russa said, and could throw a bullpen on Saturday. When the Sox close the season next week with two games against the Reds and three against the Tigers, Teperas’ goal will be to pitch in two or three games in preparation for the postseason.

He’s got more sense and looks like he can pitch when we get home, said La Russa.

Wright serves suspension

Righthander Mike Wright was on the first day of a two-game suspension from MLB for his actions during the Sox game against the Angels on September 16. Wright, who was appealing a three game penalty, hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the game ninth inning and was ejected along with La Russa.

A playoff game against the Rate

The Sox played all three Wild Card games in Oakland last season, but are confident they will play at least one game at home for the first time since 2008. As it stands, they are the No. 3 seed and would play Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS in Houston against the Astros, the current No. 2 seed, on October 7 and 8. Game 3 was set to take place on October 10 at the Guaranteed Rate Field, as well as Game 4, if needed. Game 5 would shift back to Houston.

The Astros were three games behind the Rays for the No. 1 seed through Thursday, so a Sox-Rays ALDS series is also possible.