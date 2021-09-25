2021 Cricket News: Pavel Florin Celebration Video, First Frontier, European Cricket Championship





A Romanian cricketer known for his social media has gone viral again with a bizarre party in a European competition.

Global cricket sensation Pavel Florin has done it again, taking social media by storm with another bizarre celebration. The Romanian first became known in 2019 when a video of him bowling in the European Cricket League (ECL) went viral, with fans stunned by his unique bowling action. Watch every match of the 2021 VIVO IPL season live with FOX SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial > He was then invited to play in Australia and played for the Surrey Hills cricket club in Victoria in 2019. And earlier this year, Florin made headlines again after taking a wicket in a T10 game in the ECL, running to the commentary field and shouting the names of his teammates into a microphone. Now the off-spinner has turned heads for another bizarre celebration, this time at the T10 European Cricket Championship currently being held in Spain. Florin, who earlier this week batted at number 11 for Romania in the group game against Hungary, hit a boundary from the last ball of the innings to finish four non-out and bring his team’s total to 93 runs. The 42-year-old went broke, moving across the crease and baring his stumps before throwing a low full throw from his pads to the square leg boundary. Florin immediately got down on one knee and swung his bat around wildly in a windmill-like motion, much to the delight of his Romanian teammates, who went crazy. As Romania took the lead, viewers were baffled at exactly what Florin was celebrating, but it became clear that he was commemorating the first frontier he ever reached in the tournament. “You’d think he’d won the guard, he’s reached a limit!” said one commenter.

“It is his first frontier in the European Cricket Championship. He also didn’t reach a limit in the ECL,” another commenter explained. “Pavel, he loves life, doesn’t he. He takes them into the 90s and there is a lot of relief on his face.” Pavel was clearly very happy with his milestone and posted a video of the moment on his social media channels. “It’s my first frontier in the European Cricket Championship, so a celebration is needed!” he said. The celebration was reminiscent of a similar performance by Indian S. Sreesanth in a test match against South Africa. After pacer Andre Nel accused him of lack of courage against short-pitch bowling, Sreesanth stormed off the field and hit Nel’s next ball for six, before twirling his bat and dancing. But other than his limit, Florin didn’t have much to cheer about. Romania lost the match against Hungary and did not come out of the group stage of the European competition with 15 countries. Florin used social media to express his frustration at not being selected for most matches in his country’s team. He only threw one over in the entire tournament, saying he was “unlucky” that he didn’t get a chance to prove himself anymore.

