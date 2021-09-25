Football training report: September 24

Location: Autzen Stadium

Format: Fast Friday

Cooper Shults arrived in Oregon in 2020 hoping to eventually be the next man for the Ducks at the tight end. He had no idea how soon that day would come.

Shults, a freshman from Sacramento, dropped an FCS offer last season to continue with the Oregon soccer team. Initially thinking he would develop his first stint on the program behind the scenes, Shults instead appeared in the first two games of last season, due to the effects of injury on the tight end depth chart.

After two games as second tight end in goal-line formations, Shults had time to catch his breath. But three games into the 2021 season, he’s back in the bubble for playing time, once again emphasizing Oregon’s depth on the tight end.

As Shults’ experience last season showed, everyone on the roster needs to be ready when called upon.

“We have a next-man-up mentality here, and I was the guy in those circumstances who had to come and perform,” said Shults Friday, after the Ducks’ final practice before hosting Arizona on Saturday (7:30 p.m.). ESPN). “Yes, it was great to be on the pitch there; of course there were no fans, but still just the environment and everything was great. It was a great experience and I think it helped a lot for my confidence in the future .”

As overwhelming as that experience was, Shults said it only took a few plays to realize that Oregon’s coaches had prepared him for this moment.

“I just hit the guy on the line of scrimmage and I was like ‘wow, this is like practice,'” said Shults. “It’s a fast pace and stuff. But we practice like this all the time, and it just came naturally.”

When Shults rejoined the development team late last season doing scouts for Oregon’s defense, he was back where he expected to be for his freshman year in college. But he had proved something with his cameo appearances in 2020, not only to himself, but also to his teammates when he catches a pass in practice, yelling “Cooooooooooooop!” sound from the sidelines.

This off-season welcomed the close-knit group of the Ducks Cam McCormick back from injury, adding two talented freshmen in Terrance Ferguson and Moliki Matavao . But in the preseason camp the depth took a hit Patrick Herbert was injured, and then McCormick was injured at Ohio State. Then the injuries in the defense came to the surface DJ Johnson two way action like an edge rusher.

Add that all up, and Shults is back in the mix this season for end-of-season playtime, while also getting reps with the kickoff return unit. He still works with the development squad against the defense in practice, but he also keeps his head in Oregon’s own playbook.

“It’s challenging, but the coaches are doing everything they can to balance it and make us go back and forth to stay on top of it,” said Shults. “So yeah, I feel prepared. When I started last week, I knew all the plays and everything, so it was good. It worked.”

Shults said he was “betting himself” by choosing to advance in Oregon rather than play at a lower level. He plans to keep doing this and see where his career with the Ducks can take him.

“I just trusted the process every week and it worked out,” he said. “The coaches here have developed me more than I would have ever had that I could even imagine. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully the opportunities will keep coming.”

Development Scrimmage Highlights: Shults’ fellow tight end on the scout team, Tyler Nanney , might have had the game of the day during the weekly 10-minute scrimmage on Friday for that group. Nanney, who has a massive body at six feet tall, reached out with one of his long arms and made a one-handed flyout before fending off a defender for a nice win. That reception was on a pass from Bradley Yaffe , who had another efficient scrimmage period throwing the ball.